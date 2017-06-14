‘Psych’ Movie Casts Zachary Levi As Villain

USA is going all-in on the upcoming Psych movie adaptation, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Well, until now.

It has just been announced that the film has cast fan-favorite actor Zachary Levi as the main villain.

According to TV Line, Levi is playing a character named ‘Thin White Duke’ in Psych: The Movie. He’s described as a “ruthless, mysterious and dashing evildoer of the highest order.”

Along with the announcement that Levi would be the film’s bad guy, star Dule Hill shared a video of the casting on Twitter. As he and co-star James Roday talk about the movie, while holding a pineapple, Levi walks mysteriously into the background.

This is a major casting announcement for fans of TV, as Levi was long-celebrated for his work on Chuck. Now, with this movie, he will merge with the world of Psych to make dreams come true.

Along with the above trio, Timothy Odmundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen, and Kirsten Nelson are also confirmed to appear in the film. Psych creator Steve Franks wrote the script with Roday, and the former will serve as director.

Expect Psych: The Movie to be released this December. Until then, check out the official logline below.

“The ambitious friends — along with some returning fan-favorite characters — come together during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own. A comedic thrill ride follows, as the wild and unpredictable Psych team pursues the bad guys, justice …and food!”

