Psych Holiday Reunion Movie Set at USA

The cast of USA’s Psych will reunite for a holiday movie this year, tentatively titled Psych: The Movie.

The movie will air on USA, and is expected to shoot in San Francisco and Vancouver in May and June as reported by ComicBook.com.

“Psych is a beloved part of our USA family, and what better time to reunite with family than the holidays.” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Steve and James have taken the unique brand of comedy that the series honed over eight seasons and packed it in to a two-hour movie that successfully rekindles one of the greatest bro-mances in television history.”

Psych: The Movie is executive produced by Franks, Roday and Hill, along with Chris Henze and Kelly Kulchak via Tagline Pictures. The special is from Universal Cable Productions in association with Tagline.

Deadline reports that series stars James Roday, Dule Hill, Tim Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen, and Kirsten Nelson will return. Recurring antagonist Despereaux, played by Cary Elwes, is expected to be back as well base on Elwes’s own comments during a recent comic book convention appearance.

Psych, which ran from 2006 until 2014 on USA, centered on Shawn Spencer, a slacker whose photographic memory and keen sense of deductive reasoning made him a perfect detective — except for his utter contempt for the local police, born out of a bad relationship with his cop dad (who is also the one who groomed his detective skills; it’s all very complicated). He found a way to have his cake and eat it too (along with lots of pineapples over 8 seasons) by convincing local law enforcement that he was a psychic and contracting out his services as a consultant.

James Roday starred as Spencer, alongside Dule Hill as his long-suffering best friend and crime-fighting partner Burton Guster. The Santa Barbara Police Department employed Lawson, Bernsen, and Galavant‘s Omundson.

Holiday episodes were frequently a favorite of hardcore Psych-os, featuring strange scenarios, stunt-casting guest stars, and often movie- or pop culture-themed mysteries.

USA has never backed away from the idea of bringing the band back together; even in its cancellation announcement, McCumber said, “Psych has made an indelible imprint on the television landscape, with a unique brand of comedy. The final season celebrates the iconic characters that have made this show so beloved and will be an exclamation point on the series’ incredible run. And while the series will wrap in March somehow I don’t believe we’ve heard the last of Shawn and Gus.”

In Psych‘s finale, stick-in-the-mud Carlton Lassiter (Omundson) was left to be the chief of the Santa Barbara Police Department, while Shawn and Gus followed Shawn’s gilfriend Juliet (Lawson) to San Francisco. While a feature film might seem like an odd direction for the property to go, the more likely scenario is that they’re filming one or more Columbo-style TV movies — a format that’s come up before when discussing possible futures for the show’s characters.