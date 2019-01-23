‘Property Brothers’ Stars Drew and Jonathan Scott Reveal What They Can’t Change During a Home Remodel

HGTV’s Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott may be able to flip homes like it’s their job, but according to Realtor.com, they can’t fancy up the view that comes with.

In their recent episode “Home With a View” the brothers help renovate a home for champion swimmer Carol and her partner John. Just like the episode title, the couple wanted a home with a view, and that’s exactly what they got. They ended up choosing a beautiful home on Old Hickory Lake in Nashville, Tennessee, but there was one problem — the view, at least until the Property Brothers stepped in.

Carol and John’s new lake house that cost them $640,000, didn’t make the most of the beautiful view, but with $135,000 left for renovations, the brothers made the most of every penny.

They made a few changes from knocking down walls — so the lake could be seen and the view could be enjoyed — to adding a kitchen island, decorating with a nautical theme, and adding in engineered hardwood floors.

“We’re going with engineered hardwood because it’s a better choice in a humid environment,” Jonathan said.

The two gave the couple their dream home to say the least and this isn’t their first time doing that for couples across the U.S. However, the brothers have admitted to gaining a few clients that make their job harder than anticipated.

In July of 2018, they revealed to the public why they chose to walk away and cancel on one homeowner.

“It was a firefighter,” Drew said. “I remember all of his firefighter buddies were going to come and help and we were thinking ‘this is going to be the sexiest episode ever.’”

“He had a good personality,” he continued. “But we were house-hunting and there was this one house that he really wanted to look at and it was in a neighborhood that was an old landfill. They didn’t properly prep the soil before building, so all the houses in the neighborhood were literally sinking. And inside of the house, the house was falling apart. Well, in the living room, in front of the living room it was one height and in the back of the living-room, it was completely sunken.”

“He wanted Jonathan to completely cheap out and just level the floor and don’t worry about the structure, so the back of the room had about a 4-and-a-half-foot ceiling and the front was a regular height,” he added.

“So, we had already filmed the bio and the house-hunt and we found out that’s the house he wanted, and we said, ‘Well, we’re not going to do the renovation on it,’ so we ended up walking away — and unfortunately, he ended up buying the house,” Drew concluded.

Property Brothers airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET HGTV.