‘Property Brothers’ Stars Drew and Jonathan Scott Open Up About New Show’s Delay

Chasing the West is on the way, just not the initial premiere date fans expected from the Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. As previously reported, the new show will now premiere July 30 as opposed earlier this month.

The change in schedule came amid HGTV cancelling a slew of shows. Married to Real Estate, Bargain Block, Christina on the Coast, Izzy Does It, and Battle on the Beach were some of the shows axed, while the Scott Brothers’ three shows scheduled for premiere remained on the slot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chasing the West will feature the brothers, who spent their childhood on a horse ranch, returning to their roots as they help buyers who wish to escape city life get acclimated to ranch living. It’s a new concept for the HGTV staples and they recently responded to the show being pushed back.

“A lot of people don’t realize when we’re shooting these shows, we have certain shooting deadlines,” Jonathan explained, per TV Insider. “We want to turn around our edits and our deliverables, but we’re also following real stories of real life. We just surpassed our 600th episode of our shows, 600 families that we’ve been able to help, and at the end of the day, that’s all we really care about.”

He added that “there’s just as much uncertainty in when we’re shooting the shows and following the real story as there is on the scheduling side, and we’re trying to figure out the best time.”

He admits he doesn’t like their shows premiering over the summer as they believe it’s not a lot of eyes on the content as viewers vacation. But he says, “this just felt like the show that people are asking for right now and that’s why we did it.”

Drew added, “We produce the shows that our fans are asking for to try and inspire them, whether it’s the homeowners we’re actually helping in the show or it’s the viewers. And we’re also airing in over 160 countries. It’s really cool to see how we can inspire people around the globe with what we produce.”