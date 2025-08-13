Prominent TV Figure Exits Show After 25 Years

More changes are coming to Extra.

Deadline reports that longtime senior producer Adam Weissler has exited the long-running newsmagazine.

It was recently revealed that Extra is laying off a handful of staff ahead of Season 32, with Weissler’s exit part of the restructuring. He was the primary film, music, award show, and talent booker on Extra for more than 25 years, joining the series in 2000 after Extra decided to move away from the tabloid format to become more talent-friendly. Some of his more notable interviews include rising artists Katy Perry, Norah Jones, Ed Sheeran, and Sam Smith, as well as exclusive interviews with Taylor Swift, Cher, Madonna, and Clint Eastwood. Weissler has also done candid interviews and on-location interviews, among many others.

On the behind-the-scenes side, Weissler supervised and coordinated musical performances for Extra with an in-studio and outdoor set with a live audience. He was also the music correspondent and showcased upcoming talent such as Dua Lipa, Gracie Abrams, and Thomas Rhett. Additionally, Weissler occasionally is a guest moderator at the Grammy Museum and the National Association of Music Merchants.

“It is always a thrill both exposing audiences to new artists on the rise, as well as honoring legendary talent still creating and performing,” Weissler said. “I plan on continuing both endeavors in my next chapter, as well as exploring new projects I’m very excited about.”

Along with Weissler, host Billy Bush revealed in May he’d be leaving after five seasons, with current Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough taking over. Executive producer Theresa Coffino was also recently announced to be exiting after 26 years. Additionally, there will be a bit of a format change come Season 32 with a new look and other new viewer experiences as a new showrunner is also brought on board.

Reporting on news headlines and entertainment industry gossip, Extra debuted in September 1994. It’s the second-longest-running newsmagazine in syndication and is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions. The show was renewed for Season 32 in March, and since then, it seems like Extra wanted to try something fresh. It’s unknown how different the show will be with all of these changes, both on-camera and off, but the new season should be premiering soon, so it shouldn’t be too long to wait and see.