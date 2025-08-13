‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Named New Host of ‘Extra’

Derek Hough will be doing more than judging dances this fall. The Dancing With the Stars judge is taking over as a host of Extra when Season 32 kicks off on Sept. 8.

Hough will replace Billy Bush, Deadline reports, after the former correspondent announced in May he’d be making his exit from Extra after five seasons. Hough will also continue to serve as a judge on DWTS, which debuts its 34th season on Sept. 16.

“The ballroom has been my stage, my home, and my launchpad,” Hough said in a statement. “Now, I’m stepping into an exciting new spotlight as the host of Extra. I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with this incredible team, diving into this next creative chapter, and connecting with fans and audiences in a whole new way. It’s an honor to join a show that’s been a cornerstone of entertainment news for over 30 years — and I’m ready to help lead it into a bold, fresh new era for Season 32 and beyond.”

Hough will conduct celebrity interviews and provide behind-the-scenes content for projects, including DWTS, working alongside senior correspondent and weekend host Mona Kosar Abdi and correspondent Terri Seymour on the entertainment news series.

“Derek has not only dominated the world of dance — he’s become a beloved household name who has won America’s hearts with his talent, charisma and boundless creativity,” said Executive Producer Jeremy Spiegel in a statement. “I am excited to work closely with Derek as he brings his electrifying energy and fresh perspective to Extra.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Derek Hough as the new host of Extra,” added Lauren Blincoe, Senior Vice President, Current Programming at Telepictures. “Derek brings a rare mix of energy, creativity, and a dynamic presence that perfectly captures the spirit of this exciting next era for our iconic show. We’re energized by the future of Extra with Derek front and center and can’t wait to see him turn the entertainment news genre on its head.”