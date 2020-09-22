'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell Claims Season 6 Is Happening

✖

Prison Break fans will be thrilled to hear that series star Dominic Purcell has claimed that a Season 6 is happening. In a new Instagram post, Purcell shared a photo of himself, and used the caption to address some recent "rumors" he's been hearing. "Rumor number 1. I’m old. Yes. I’m 50," he wrote. "Rumor number 2. I’m bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it."

Finally, the actor got around to "Rumor number 3," which is whether or not a new season of Prison Break will happen. He answer was a simple, "Yes." Confirming for fans what they have been hoping to hear for years. Finally, Purcell quipped, "Rumor number 4. Do I like humans? No. Not on mass. Definitely not." The seeming confirmation comes after Purcell stated in an August social media post that he had been "hearing" the show was likely to go into production in October.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the chance of Prison Break getting a new season, with Purcell having previously addressed the notion by saying, "I get smashed with 'when is [Prison Break Season 6] happening.' What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made," he said earlier this year, per Digital Spy. "Now with the horror of this virus the calamity of it all drills inside me a new focus a steely resolve with PRISON BREAK 6– I'm very optimistic with [social distancing] and a fierce adherence to expert opinion on how to beat this catastrophic unprecedented event, we all as one will be victorious over coronavirus – corporations such as Netflix are desperate for content. I won't comment on [Prison Break Season 6] until it is time."

Prison Break originally ran for four seasons on Fox, from Aug. 29, 2005 to May 15, 2009. The network brought the show back for a fifth season in 2017. The Season 5 finale aired May 30, 2017. Wentworth Miller, who also stared on the show, previously opened up about the future of the show, saying, "I wouldn’t rule it out. I feel like there’s more story there and now we’re talking about multiple generations. There are a lot of different directions that we could go, but I’m not in favor of exploring any of that unless there’s something awesome that we can sink our teeth into."