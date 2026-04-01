Primetime to Get Interrupted by Trump’s Live Address Tonight

Tonight’s primetime lineup will be seeing a brief interruption.

President Trump will be addressing the nation at 9 p.m. ET on all four major broadcast networks.

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Per Deadline, there will be a disruption across ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC for its primetime lineup because of the address, which is expected to run from 9 p.m. to 9:20 p.m. ET. For most networks, there will be a brief interruption where the program will continue as is after it ends or a delay in the premiere. Since Trump’s address will air at 6 p.m. PT, there will be no primetime or late-night disruption for West Coast viewers. Take a look at what will be changing for primetime and late-night tonight.

ABC

(Disney/Connie Chornuk) NATE BARGATZE

ABC was set to air new episodes of The Greatest Average American and Shark Tank tonight, but they will instead be replaced by repeats on both coasts. For East Coasters, Trump’s speech will pre-empt Greatest Average American, with the network joining the episode in progress once the coverage is over at 9:20 p.m. ET. The Shark Tank encore will start at 10:01 p.m. across both coasts, which will keep local news and reruns of Jimmy Kimmel Live on schedule.

CBS

Pictured L to R: Rick Devens, Rizo Velovic, Dee Valladares, Charlie Davis, Cirie Fields, Jonathan Young, and Kamilla Karthigesu. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

A two-hour episode of Survivor will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and will be interrupted at 9 p.m. ET when Trump addresses the nation. Survivor will then pick up where it left off at 9:20 p.m. ET, with a new episode of America’s Culinary Cup starting at 10:20 p.m. ET. Local news will start at 11:20 p.m. ET. As for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a new episode will start at 11:50 p.m. ET.

Fox

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Pugcasso, The Crane, Ken Jeong, Host Nick Cannon, Catwitch and Galaxy Girl on “Two-Hour Season Finale” of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Apr. 1 (8:00-10 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker/ FOX.

The two-hour Season 14 finale of The Masked Singer will start as scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, but much like Survivor, it will be put on a brief pause beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The reality competition will pick up right where it left off at 9:20 p.m. ET, with a winner being crowned an hour later. Fox will go to local news at 10:20 p.m. ET when The Masked Singer ends.

NBC

Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Christian Stolte as Randy McHolland — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

A new episode of Chicago Med will still kick off the night at 8 p.m. ET as scheduled. The new episode of Chicago Fire has been delayed to 9:20 p.m. ET for after Trump’s address, followed by a new Chicago P.D. at 10:20 p.m. ET. Local news will begin promptly at 11:20 p.m. ET, while a new episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will start at 11:50 p.m. ET.