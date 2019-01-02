President Donald Trump Shows off ‘Game of Thrones’-Inspired Poster During White House Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump recently showed off his Game of Thrones-inspired sanctions poster during a White House cabinet meeting.

In photos shared online of the meeting, the poster — which Trump previously tweeted out — could be seen lying on the table in front of him.

The image features Trump-himself, along with the captions “Sanctions Are Coming,” a parody of the Game of Thrones tagline, “Winter is Coming.”

Trump has the “sanctions are coming” poster of himself in this Cabinet meeting. This pic from @kevincorke: pic.twitter.com/ir62Nryd5W — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 2, 2019

Trump first shared the graphic back in November, posting it to his Twitter page.

As shown in both images, the poster’s full verbiage reads, “Sanctions are coming November 5.”

HBO responded to the image, with a spokesperson saying, “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

The network also made a Game of Thrones-specific joke about the situation as well, tweeting out, “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?”

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018

While most Game of Thrones stars ignored Trump’s image, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) retweeted an article that reported on HBO’s response, and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) shared Trump’s tweet along with the caption, “Not Today.”

This was a reference to when her Arya was learning swordfighting from Syrio and he advised her that “not today” was the “one thing we say to Death.”

Aside from his Game of Thrones-themed sanctions plan, Trump has taken to Twitter lately to comment on a number of issues both political and personal.

Most recently, he tweeted about about the proposed-border wall, doubling down on his plan that Mexico will fund the structure.

Mexico is paying for the Wall through the new USMCA Trade Deal. Much of the Wall has already been fully renovated or built. We have done a lot of work. $5.6 Billion Dollars that House has approved is very little in comparison to the benefits of National Security. Quick payback! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2019

He also took on former Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who recently criticized Trump for his behavior as Leader of the Free World.

“Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans,” Trump tweeted. “Be a TEAM player & WIN!”

HBO does not appear to have responded to the new Game of Thrones-inspired sanctions poster at this time.

