'Power Book II': LaToya Tonodeo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray on the Changing Role and Dynamics of the Tajeda Siblings in Season 3 (Exclusive)

Power Book II: Ghost is returning. The STARZ drama keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, and a huge part of the appeal is the Tajeda family. Crime-ridden, yet hard not to fall in love with, they have the streets of New York as their oyster. But a death in the family last season pushes them even further into their own worlds to maintain their power. And the Tajeda siblings are fighting to prove who can truly take over.

Cane (Woody McClain), Dru (Lovell Adama-Grey), and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) all play their positions in Season 3. And with Cane unexpectedly put in the top position, Dru and Diana make chess moves that may not always work out in their favor, or for the good of the dynasty.

Ahead of the season three premiere on March 17, PopCulture.com spoke with the on-screen siblings about the extreme changes within the dynamic this season. Check out the full video interview on our YouTube channel.

PC: Woody, I will start with you. For two seasons now, fans have really considered Cane to be very eager to be a leader, and we felt sometimes that his eagerness has outweighed his true ability. But this season, Cane proves to be way smarter than I feel – at least I've given him credit for. So are you excited for viewers to see him take the reins this time around?

MC: Of course I am. You know I was going to say that. Of course. I feel like Cane is on his Nino Brown vibes right now, you know what I mean? And I think everybody's going to be able to have fun and experience that with him. It's going to be a great journey to go on.

PC: Now, for you, LaToya, for the past two seasons, we've watched Diana go back and forth about whether or not she's really interested in being part of the family business. In this season, she's basically forced into a choice. So do you feel as if she's been underestimated and naive, or has she learned the ropes, and will she surprise us all this time around?

LT: I definitely think that Diana is going to surprise a lot of people because I feel like the misconception is that Diana isn't strong or isn't strategic or methodical, and she actually is. She knows how to manipulate well, and even though she doesn't want to be a part of the family business, when she's in it, she channels it full force and gets things done. So it will definitely be a surprise for people to see the true Diana as the season progresses.

PC: And for you, Lovell, I feel as if Dru has really been the golden child of the family, and obviously, this season, we really see him dealing with the remnants of being stuck between what his heart wants and what his alter ego as a member of the Tejada family is really getting into. What do you think viewers would be surprised by regarding his character development in season three?

LAG: That Dru can also be subject to his emotions. I think that's a little bit of a subversion of expectation because a lot of people see Dru as the methodical, thoughtful one who is quiet and makes rational decisions. And I think in this season, as he is navigating all these different things that have happened, he starts to get – the grieving process of losing Zeke starts to manifest in different ways.

PC: Well, listen, I was only able to watch three episodes of the 10-episode season. Obviously, we got screeners ahead of time, and y'all are already doing too much. So I look forward to seeing the rest of the season play out, and it's been a pleasure speaking with you. I know that obviously, we've only had a short time together, but hopefully, we get a longer time next season.