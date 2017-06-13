Poussey Washington Fans Are Having Issues With ‘OITNB’ Season 5

The Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black just unveiled its fifth season, and fans of inmate Poussey Washington are struggling to comes to terms with it. (OITNB season four/five spoilers ahead.)

me: *is excited for oitnb season 5*

me: *realises poussey washington is dead*

me: *cries* — ㅤ (@ravenclvws) June 8, 2017

For the uninformed, Poussey, who is played by Samira Wiley, was a prisoner in Litchfield who died at the hands of a prison guard towards the end of season four. Her death sets off a riot that stretches out throughout season five of the show.

Before her death, Poussey, a non-violent drug offender, was given a ton of development and turned into one of the ensemble show's most beloved characters. She was a military brat who had came out as gay before her time in Litchfield. Over the course of the series, the spent her time paling around with Tastee, battling depression and entered a relationship with Soso.

So as you can expect, her death has left a lasting impression on the show and its fan base. The ongoing riot is primarily centered around the death, so, as TV Guide pointed out, Poussey fans are faced with her memory at each and every turn.

Up Next: 'Orange Is The New Black' Cliffhanger Finally Resolved

Most fans were overwhelmingly saddened by her passing when it was first shown, and the new season is just ripping that wound right back open.

When the entire season was just one big reminder of Poussey Washington. #OITNBS5 #OrangeIsTheNewBlack pic.twitter.com/4jftdE9jQf — Marissa Fitzgerald (@ImCalledMarissa) June 10, 2017

i just want everyone to know that i miss Poussey Washington with every fiber of my being. she didn't deserve to die. pic.twitter.com/QSMvNNxQwM — king łiyah (@HeartOfScandal) June 9, 2017

"i just want everyone to know that i miss Poussey Washington with every fiber of my being. she didn't deserve to die," one fan said.

"When the entire season was just one big reminder of Poussey Washington," another said, adding a gif of a crying Tobias Fünke from fellow Netflix show Arrested Development.

More: Sesame Street Parodies 'Orange Is The New Black'

Some are also pretty pissed about her death. Just like OITNB's inmates, they're angry and hope justice is served soon.

i'm taystee and caputo is the #oitnb writers.. i miss poussey pic.twitter.com/wd8ATULNsI — ㅤ (@ravenclvws) June 9, 2017

All of Orange Is The New Black's five seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.