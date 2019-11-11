People’s Choice Awards 2019: Designer Jeremy Scott With Leather Harness Mistaken for Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino by Fans

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott was mistaken for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino by a handful of viewers during E! Network’s red carpet coverage before the People’s Choice Awards. The Moschino creative director lived up to his rebellious image by wearing a harness without a shirt under it, as well as a big red ribbon around his waist. The real Sorrentino was not at the event.

“Serena just thought that Jeremy Scott was Mike The Situation and she called [Giuliana Rancic] Jon Benet Ramsey,” one viewer wrote, referring to an E! News host.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wasn’t planning to keep watching this but Jeremy Scott is wearing a full-on leather harness without a shirt,” another viewer wrote.

When the you can’t unsee mike the situation looking exactly like Jeremy Scott @ITSJEREMYSCOTT @MTVSorrentino 😂 pic.twitter.com/N8gI8xuyQE — Suzanna (@Suz_ieee) November 11, 2019

“What the F– is Jeremy Scott wearing??” another stunned viewer wrote.

Scott’s appearance at the awards comes just a few days after he announced another unlikely collaboration. Back on Nov. 5, he helped launch a new collection created with Budweiser, which is produced in Scott’s home state of Missouri. Scott previously referenced the brand when he included a Budweiser dress in his first Moschino collection in 2014. The dress was later included in last year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

“It’s something that I grew up around. The iconography is such a big part of America and Americana, I love that pop culture element,” Scott told W Magazine.

Scott is also known for his collaborations with countless celebrities, including Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Madonna and Justin Bieber. Gwen Stefani’s outrageous outfit for the 2019 Met Gala was designed with Scott.

The look I designed for Gwen is a mix of all the kinds of camp iconography that she and I love. There is some showgirl Vegas feathery fluff, some sparkly razzle dazzle rhinestones, and some old-school French boudoir bombshell action going on,” Scott told Vogue about the design. “Gwen will be dripping in jewels like she just cleaned out Cartier, Van Cleef and Harry Winston in one fell swoop!”

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards is the second consecutive ceremony to air on the network. The ceremony begins at 9 p.m. ET, live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images