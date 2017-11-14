TV Shows

Here’s How People Felt About ‘Man With a Plan’ Returning

Man With a Plan returned to CBS last night with a season 2 premiere that didn’t disappoint.

Originally slated as a midseason replacement, CBS did a little schedule readjustment after freshman sitcom Me, Myself, & I premiered to less than stellar ratings and was pulled from scheduling, leaving The Silver Fox (aka Adam Burns, aka Matt LeBlanc) and his gaggle of kids to take over the time slot.

Season 2 kicked off with Andi hiring a new babysitter, Sophia, to watch the kids. But things got a little complicated when it was revealed that Sophia, played by Victoria Justice, had taken a liking to Adam.

If fan reactions to the show’s return are any indication, then Man With a Plan has cemented its place as CBS comedy gold.

Some viewers couldn’t stop praising Victoria Justice.

One person claimed that the season 2 premiere was so great that it made Man With a Plan an official time slot in their Monday night viewing schedule.

But many fans had one very important question as they were watching the episode: why didn’t anyone say Matt LeBlanc’s famous Friends line “How you doin’?”

Man With a Plan airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

