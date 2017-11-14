Here’s How People Felt About ‘Man With a Plan’ Returning

Man With a Plan returned to CBS last night with a season 2 premiere that didn’t disappoint.

Originally slated as a midseason replacement, CBS did a little schedule readjustment after freshman sitcom Me, Myself, & I premiered to less than stellar ratings and was pulled from scheduling, leaving The Silver Fox (aka Adam Burns, aka Matt LeBlanc) and his gaggle of kids to take over the time slot.

Season 2 kicked off with Andi hiring a new babysitter, Sophia, to watch the kids. But things got a little complicated when it was revealed that Sophia, played by Victoria Justice, had taken a liking to Adam.

If fan reactions to the show’s return are any indication, then Man With a Plan has cemented its place as CBS comedy gold.

@ManWithAPlan Was so spot on hilarious tonight!! Every minute had me laughing! Great job guys! 😂 #AlphaSilverFox #ManWithAPlan — Kate Z 🐥 (@Ruby_Katz) November 14, 2017

Some viewers couldn’t stop praising Victoria Justice.

@VictoriaJustice @ManWithAPlan Not only was I THRILLED one of my fave shows returned, but thee amazingVictoria guest stars! Over the moon!! — Jan Lawrence (@janlawrence07) November 14, 2017

One person claimed that the season 2 premiere was so great that it made Man With a Plan an official time slot in their Monday night viewing schedule.

What a hilarious season premiere of #ManWithAPlan it’s officially a part of my Monday night tv viewing. Can’t wait for next weeks episode — HorrorMovieReview73 (@HReview73) November 14, 2017

But many fans had one very important question as they were watching the episode: why didn’t anyone say Matt LeBlanc’s famous Friends line “How you doin’?”

If there was any time to drop the famous “how you doin” line, it was the mirror scene. You failed me #ManWithAPlan — Sam Carroll (@Sam_J_Carroll) November 14, 2017

How great would it have been if the son on #ManWithAPlan would’ve said how you doin? when the babysitter walked in? — Terry (@terrylk73) November 14, 2017

Man With a Plan airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.