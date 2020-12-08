Peek Inside 'Nashville' Character Rayna Jaymes' Real-Life Tennessee Mansion

Rayna Jaymes may have been a fictional character on the country music-based drama series Nashville, but the Tennessee mansion she lived in was very much real. The 20,000-square-foot home is located in Belle Meade, minutes from downtown Nashville, and sits on six acres. In addition to Nashville, it has also appeared in multiple commercials — including a Super Bowl Skittles ad — and hosted a number of fundraisers, charity events and parties, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Put on the market for $15.999 million, the sprawling estate features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a brick wine cellar, billiards room, home theater, fully outfitted guest house and a two-stall barn, among other amenities. Along with Rayna Jaymes, played by Connie Britton, a number of country stars have made their home in Belle Meade including Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Keep reading for a look at the property.

The house The mansion was built in 1999 and designed by the owners in conjunction with architect Mark Harrison. Made of brick and covered in ivy, the home has a traditional and stately design that has made it a magnet for cameras. It was created for entertaining and has parking for approximately 300 guest cars. Inside, there's a floating spiral staircase. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

The living area There are several living areas in the home, including a brick room with wood accents on the ceiling and storage, another with wood-paneled walls and a third with wood ceiling beams and a wooden entertainment center. That decorating scheme continues through the home, which is heavily accented with brick and wood. The mansion itself was built with Tennessee dry-stacked limestone, glass, brick and wood with slate roofs. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

The dining room The dining room can accommodate as many as 50 seated diners, and there are several other areas throughout the home where guests can sit and eat, including a tiled room with French doors that look out onto the terrace. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

The kitchen Nashville often featured the home for exterior filming, and for interior shots, sets were replicated from the home’s kitchen and bedroom in exact detail all the way down to the fabrics. The floors are 16-inch reclaimed antique pine and antique fixtures were hand-picked by the owners, including a mantle from a former Versace property. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

The ammenities A billiards room has even more seating, as does a large screening room. There's also a brick wine cellar with storage for 3,500 bottles. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext

The porch A large porch with brick walls and flooring features vaulted wood-beam ceilings and large windows that look out onto the property's lush landscaping. Outside, a large open brick cabana with a fireplace offers more space for guests. (Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(Photo: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) prevnext