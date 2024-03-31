PBS Actor Quits Show After 4 Years

One of the lead stars of a hit PBS TV show is stepping down. Ralf Little, 44, is leaving Death in Paradise after a four-year run with the series. The show, which airs on BBC One in the U.K. before its PBS broadcasts in the U.S., wrote off his lead character, Detective Inspector Neville Parker, in the Season 13 finale, "A Murder in the Skies."

While we won't spoil the episode plot for you, The Mirror, which first broke the news of Little's exit, noted he follows "his quest to find true love." It's a happy ending for the beloved DI, who first appeared on Death in Paradise back in Season 9.

(Photo: BBC One / PBS)

"Ralf has been brilliant in the role and he's given it a good long run," the outlet's source said. "Fans are sure to be sad to see him go but they'll also be happy for Neville."

There doesn't seem to be any bad blood around Little's exit, either. Red Planet Pictures' Tim Key, an executive producer on the show, told BBC: "Joining a successful show like Death in Paradise as the lead is a daunting and risky prospect, but Ralf's confidence and talent shone through from day one and the audience response to Neville and his journey has been amazing. I can't thank Ralf enough for everything he has brought to the show, on and off screen, and wish him all the very best for the future."

Even though the lead actor is leaving, this won't be the end for Death in Paradise. BBC confirmed the murder mystery series is still going forward for at least one more season and a Christmas special. There is no word on who will fill the lead role as the new DI. Before Little's run, Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O'Hanlon have all been slotted into the lead position as various detectives. Marshall is currently reprsing his role on a spinoff, Beyond Paradise