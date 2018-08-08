Amy Poehler Open to ‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion: ‘Hopefully on Ice’

Amy Poehler says she is open to a Parks and Recreation reunion, joking that it would “hopefully” be “on ice.”

Deadline reports that the actress made the comments while attending the NBC TCA (Television Critics Association) day event after being asked what might be a “realistic timeline” for the cast to reunite.

“God, I have no idea. Everybody has my number…we all have a text chain and talk to each other almost everyday,” she replied. “So I think everybody would be excited to do some version of it — hopefully on ice.”

“The internet was a huge part of why Parks stayed on the air,” Poehler added, “Now it’s streaming and the fact that people are watching it for the first time is amazing.”

It could be tough getting the gang back together, as Chris Pratt has gone on to become a bonafide franchise-film star (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World) and both Aubrey Plaza and Aziz Ansari have begun taking on new projects as well.

However, fans can still catch Poehler and Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson on Parks and Rec) working together, as the two of them are currently starring together in the NBC series Making It, an unscripted craft-making competition show.

Last month, while speaking with House Beautiful about the new show, Poehler shared some tips and ticks she has for maximizing the space that homeowners have to use.

Regarding “that awkward space underneath the stairs” that many people have, Poehler said she would “cover it in mirrors.”

“The floor, the ceiling, everything in that cheap mirror stuff and I would make it my teeny, tiny meditation room. I’d make it like — I’d pretend it was a time capsule. Or a time travel machine,” she then joked. “You always want to have one piece in your house that little kids remember when they come over. So any kind of small, little space that you could say is, you know, the mind-reading room or whatever. They’ll never forget it.”

She went on to say that while she doesn’t have a space identical to that in her ow home, her sons do “have a little area between their two rooms that’s a little cubicle.”

“Kids always come over and they just remember that part of the house, and I always remember that kind of stuff when I was a kid — people’s strange little nooks,” she contined.

Fans can catch Poehler and Offerman on Making It when it airs on Tuesday nights on NBC.