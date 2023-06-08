'Parks and Rec' Character Roasted for Being 'Most Forgettable' Sitcom Character Ever

It's been eight years since Parks and Rec ended on NBC, but one character from the sitcom is getting roasted as the "most forgettable" sitcom character ever. A tweet is going viral for posting a picture of Paul Schneider's Mark Brendanawicz, who was in the first two seasons of the series, and having some not nice things to say about him. Mark was a city planner for Pawnee and one of Ann's ex-boyfriends. He left at the end of the second season, and unfortunately, there were no references made about him after his departure, even despite the fact that producers wanted the city planner to continue on the series. Quite frankly, even I forgot that he was on the series, as he definitely was, sadly not the most memorable, and a lot of people on Twitter are agreeing. he’s one of the most forgettable characters in all of sitcom history. pic.twitter.com/11P4dlhQWS — kie (@criminalplaza) June 3, 2023

The Only Good Outcome Maybe, but he's responsible for one of the funniest scenes in the show. pic.twitter.com/MSNARsWIZw — I saw Elon Musk fellate a dog once (@DStapf63) June 4, 2023 One fan wrote, "he gave us ben and chris as replacement characters and thats the only good thing hes ever done in this show." Another said, "One of the funniest things is how the park design he made is straight up never used or mentioned once he leaves."

He's Always a Surprise currently watching s2 for the first time and i CONSTANTLY forget he exists and get a little bit surprised whenever he shows up 😭 — allora grieving succession (@waistash) June 4, 2023 "i literally recently rewatched parks and rec and was so surprised when he showed up because i completely forgot about him… and was even more surprised at how long he was in the show [loudly crying face emoji x2]," one fanhttps://twitter.com/mercurialscorpi/status/1665071795899101187 stated. "every time i start a p+r rewatch, the first thing out of my mouth is always 'oh i forgot about mark'," another fan admitted.

Not One Single Mention i love how the writers knew this and got rid of him and he was never mentioned again 😭 — tortilla (@dodgingthevoid) June 4, 2023 One fan expressed, "I just finished watching parks and rec for the first time and I genuinely forgot he existed." Another said, "I don't even remember his name and I've watched the show like 4 times [loudly crying face emoji]."

If Not for Mark, There'd be No Ben and Chris God yeah I was so happy he left and we got Ben and Christ gosh — Number 1 Dutch Van der Linde Hate Account (@MupfinSmiley) June 3, 2023 "Tbh I liked him but he just wasn't used right. Ben & Chris were much better 'replacements' but I still think Mark has potential," one fan pointed out. "God yeah I was so happy he left and we got Ben and Christ gosh," another confessed.

Some 'Parks and Rec' Fans Actually Liked Mark I actually liked him as a character, sad he didn't get much to do — Movier1nner (@r1nnerrunner) June 4, 2023 One fan wrote, "Wrong he's the hottest one on the show and also seeing him in assassination of Jesse James after watching parks and rec was so funny, like a little easter eggff." Another vocalized, "Look at all the Brendanaquits hate. Mark was cool and Paul Schneider is cooler."