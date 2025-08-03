Paramount’s 3 Biggest Show Cancellations of the Summer

Paramount did not hold back on some of the cancellations this summer.

The company axed some major shows in recent months.

From a late-night television show to a series with plenty of star power to a kids’ show that went viral, Paramount handed out some brutal bad news. There have been plenty of cancellations this year already, but this summer has seen some pretty big ones as well, and only one of them is still sticking around for at least another nine or so months. It’s always hard to say goodbye to a show, especially one that’s been around for so long. Since summer still isn’t done, it’s quite possible these won’t be the only cancellations.

Happy Face – Paramount+

Dennis Quaid as Keith Jesperson in Happy Face, episode 3, season 1, streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Another recent cancellation, Happy Face got the ax from Paramount+ in late July. Starring Dennis Quaid, the series was adapted from the 2018 podcast of the same name by Melissa Moore and her 2009 autobiography, Shattered Silence, which was co-written with M. Bridget Cook. News of the cancellation came over two months after the Season 1 finale, which premiered on May 1. The series premiered in March, and even with the star power, it still wasn’t enough to save the show.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

(Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled in July, which was reportedly a “financial decision,” although there’s been some debate about that. It’s set to come to an end in May 2026, officially ending The Late Show, which began in 1993 with David Letterman before Colbert took over in 2015. Many late-night greats showed their support, including Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, as well as Anderson Cooper and Jon Stewart, among other celebrities.

The Tiny Chef Show – Nickelodeon

Not many children’s shows go viral after a cancellation, but that’s exactly what happened with The Tiny Chef Show. After the Nick Jr. show was axed after two seasons in June, the official Instagram account posted a very sad video of the titular tiny chef getting the call from Nickelodeon executives about the cancellation, and it was pretty heartbreaking. The video went viral, and many on social media melted over the chef and were upset at how upset he was. There is a crowdfunding site to save the show.