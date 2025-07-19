Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel React to CBS Canceling ‘The Late Show’

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are speaking out about The Late Show’s cancellation.

It was announced earlier this week that the long-running late-night talk show hosted by Stephen Colbert will be ending in May 2026, reportedly due to a “financial decision.”

Many celebrities around the world and fellow late-night talk show hosts shared their sympathies and frustrations over the cancellation, including the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host. Via TVLine, Kimmel took to his Instagram story, reposting Colbert’s announcement on his show along with an NSFW caption that read, “Love you Stephen. F— you and all your Sheldons, CBS.”

Fallon, who has been in the late-night realm since 2009 with Late Night with Jimmy Fallon before transitioning to The Tonight Show in 2014, also took to his Instagram Story to share his support. “I’m just as shocked as everyone,” he wrote. “Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it. I really thought I’d ride this out with him for years to come. I’m sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he’s really been a gentleman and a true friend over the years, going back to The Colbert Report, and I’m sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant.”

Late Night host Seth Meyers and Watch What Happens Live!’s Andy Cohen also weighed in on the cancellation, along with many fans who had strong opinions about it, leaning on both sides of the spectrum. Colbert has been hosting The Late Show since 2015, when he took over for David Letterman, who had been hosting since 2015. Come May 2026, The Late Show will cease to exist. As of now, it’s unknown what Colbert has planned next, but the show will likely go out with a bang.

The Late Show’s cancellation came just days after Colbert called out CBS’ parent company, Paramount, for paying $16 million to settle a lawsuit that President Donald Trump filed over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamal Harris. Trump later went on Truth Social to say he was happy about the cancellation, hoping that Kimmel would be next.

At the very least, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert still has some time, and was not just abruptly canceled, with production stopping. Fans do still have until May, and even though the situation is not exactly ideal, it’s likely Colbert will be going all out for his final shows. Whatever the case may be, late-night TV will not be the same, and even his fellow hosts know it.