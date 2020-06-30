'Ozark' Season 4: Who's Returning for Netflix Series' Final Season?

Ozark fans were thrilled to learn that the popular Netflix series is coming back for a fourth season. However, the downside is that it will also be the crime drama's final season. So who can viewers expect to see return?

Star Jason Bateman (Marty Byrde) will return alongside his on-screen wife Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde) and their on-screen children Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde) and Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde). They will also rejoin with Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore) and Charlie Tahan (Wyatt Langmore). Lisa Emery who plays the infamous Darlene Snell will come back for Season 4, while Felix Solis is anticipated to make a return as the cartel boss Omar Navarro considering how Season 3 ended.

Chris Mundy is returning as showrunner while he and Bateman maintain creative forces behind the upcoming season. Ozark will return with 14 episodes split into seven-episode bursts. Mundy spoke to Variety on Tuesday, implying that it was a creative decision to bring the Netflix original series to an end, not a cancellation by the streamer. "We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," he said. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on-screen and off — so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

"A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang," Bateman added. Netflix's Vice President of Original Content, Cindy Holland said, "Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. We're so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show, and can't wait to see how the Byrdes' journey comes to a close."

Since the series launched in 2017, fans have become hooked on the Byrde family and their telling story. While viewers are thrilled for a new season, it doesn't come without slight sadness knowing that it will all come to an end. Although, fans have praised the creative team and Netflix for knowing when to close the story out instead of dragging it on for more views. Some even said that this would make Ozark more realistic than other crime shows because they were not being asked to believe that the Byrde family kept getting away with their crimes for years on end.