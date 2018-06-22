‘Ozark’ Season 2 Premieres Aug. 31 on Netflix

Ozark, the Netflix original series crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, released its first trailer and first photos for the upcoming second season on Thursday.

The streaming service, via its news Twitter account @seewhatsnext, announced the second season would be released in its entirety on Aug. 31.

The trailer offers very little information on the second season, other than that the Byrde family will be back to its old ways of getting involved in various crimes and having to deal with the repercussions. There were also multiple shots from a funeral scene and one of Linney’s character at a morgue.

The series centers around financial planner Marty Byrde (Bateman), who finds himself at the mercy of a Mexican drug lord after a money laundering scheme goes wrong and is forced to pack up and move his wife and two children from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. Both Marty and his wife Wendy take up jobs in the lake town, with Marty as a lakeside hotel owner (and later a strip club owner) and Wendey as a realtor, in order to continue laundering money. But the family winds up involved with the local organized crime familythe Snell’s, as well as a psychotic FBI agent named Roy Petty (Jason Butler Harner).

Little is still known about the plot of the season, though Janet McTeer will join the cast as a Chicago-based attorney with ties to the Mexican cartel.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes after Season 2’s announcement in August 2017, Bateman said things will likely get worse for the Byrde family this time around.

“They have found a place of unification by the end of the first season, in so far as their ability to try to manage the criminal aspect of their partnership,” Bateman said. “As far as them getting things back on track romantically and domestically, I think that that will continue to grow but probably at a slower rate … maybe there are new avenues of attraction as they build that business part of their relationship. Maybe it’ll grow through a side door there. It’s probably going to get a little worse before it gets better.”

The dramatic turn is a serious departure from Bateman’s normal comedic work, which in 2018 alone includes the dark comedy Game Night and the fifth season of Arrested Development.