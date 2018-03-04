Here’s Why Oscar Attendees Will Wear Orange Flag Pins

In the same spirit as the Time’s Up movement, a new pin will be spotted on many celebrities during Sunday’s Academy Awards in the form of a United States flag shaded in the color orange.

The pin, known as the Wear Orange pin, is not itself a new thing as it was created by the pro-gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety as a part of their “Wear Orange” campaign. But according TO PEOPLE, many celebrities have agreed to wear the pins as the debate over gun control in the United States continues following the Parkland Shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Feb. 14.

This new movement will mark the latest protest taking place at 2018 award shows. The Golden Globes, for example, had supporters of the Time’s Up anti-sexual harassment movement wearing all black alongside a pin emblazoned with the words, “Time’s Up.”

The discussion for what can and should be done about guns in schools in the country has been debated on all levels, from students who survived the Parkland shooting to President Donald Trump himself.

“I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks,” Trump wrote in a tweet, Feb. 22.

He also pushed the idea of arming teachers inside the schools in an effort to protect students.

“We have to take steps to harden out schools so that they’re less vulnerable to attack,” Trump said. “This includes allowing well-trained and certified school personnel to carry concealed firearms. At some point, you need volume. I don’t know that a school is going to be able to hire a hundred security guards that are armed.”

“Plus, you know, I got to watch some deputy sheriffs performing this weekend, and they weren’t exactly Medal of Honor winners,” the president said. “Alright? The way they performed was, frankly, disgusting.”

Students and teachers across the country have also spoken out and organized non-violent protest to push for stricter legislation against firearms.

On Feb. 14, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz entered Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle he legally purchased. He killed 14 students and three teachers, and managed to escape the building in a crowd of panicking students before being arrested hours later. He confessed to the shooting during the initial interrogation with police.

