TV Shows

Here’s Why Oscar Attendees Will Wear Orange Flag Pins

In the same spirit as the Time’s Up movement, a new pin will be spotted on many celebrities during […]

By

In the same spirit as the Time’s Up movement, a new pin will be spotted on many celebrities during Sunday’s Academy Awards in the form of a United States flag shaded in the color orange.

The pin, known as the Wear Orange pin, is not itself a new thing as it was created by the pro-gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety as a part of their “Wear Orange” campaign. But according TO PEOPLE, many celebrities have agreed to wear the pins as the debate over gun control in the United States continues following the Parkland Shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Feb. 14.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This new movement will mark the latest protest taking place at 2018 award shows. The Golden Globes, for example, had supporters of the Time’s Up anti-sexual harassment movement wearing all black alongside a pin emblazoned with the words, “Time’s Up.”

The discussion for what can and should be done about guns in schools in the country has been debated on all levels, from students who survived the Parkland shooting to President Donald Trump himself.

“I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks,” Trump wrote in a tweet, Feb. 22.

He also pushed the idea of arming teachers inside the schools in an effort to protect students.

“We have to take steps to harden out schools so that they’re less vulnerable to attack,” Trump said. “This includes allowing well-trained and certified school personnel to carry concealed firearms. At some point, you need volume. I don’t know that a school is going to be able to hire a hundred security guards that are armed.”

“Plus, you know, I got to watch some deputy sheriffs performing this weekend, and they weren’t exactly Medal of Honor winners,” the president said. “Alright? The way they performed was, frankly, disgusting.”

Students and teachers across the country have also spoken out and organized non-violent protest to push for stricter legislation against firearms.

On Feb. 14, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz entered Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle he legally purchased. He killed 14 students and three teachers, and managed to escape the building in a crowd of panicking students before being arrested hours later. He confessed to the shooting during the initial interrogation with police.

Photo: Everytown.org

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts

  • ‘FBI’: Jubal Gets Bad News About His Son (Exclusive Clip)
    "Remorse" – After the president of the NY Fed is gunned down trying to help a young woman in peril, the team races to find the killer and the missing woman. Additionally, a distressing connection to one of Jubal's past cases is revealed during the investigation, compounding the pressure on him as he also deals with his son's school suspension, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Pictured: Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘FBI’: Jubal Gets Bad News About His Son (Exclusive Clip)

  • ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 Premiere Features Surprise Proposal, Breakup
    ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – Key Art. (Disney)
    TV Shows

    ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 Premiere Features Surprise Proposal, Breakup

  • ‘Abbott Elementary’: 3 Major Athletes Cameo in Season 3 Premiere
    ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – "Career Day Part 1/Career Day Part 2" – It's a new year at Abbott Elementary, and Janine is as eager as ever. She plans a district-wide initiative – Career Day – and is anxious for it to be a success. Meanwhile, Ava has a new approach to her job, and Melissa is asked a surprising question. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7 (9:00-10:02 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Gilles Mingasson) LISA ANN WALTER, SHERYL LEE RALPH, CHRIS PERFETTI, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS
    TV Shows

    ‘Abbott Elementary’: 3 Major Athletes Cameo in Season 3 Premiere

  • ‘Abbott Elementary’: Janine Makes Major Life Change in Season 3 Premiere
    ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – "Career Day Part 1/Career Day Part 2" – It's a new year at Abbott Elementary, and Janine is as eager as ever. She plans a district-wide initiative – Career Day – and is anxious for it to be a success. Meanwhile, Ava has a new approach to her job, and Melissa is asked a surprising question. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7 (9:00-10:02 p.m. EST), on ABC.(Disney/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON
    TV Shows

    ‘Abbott Elementary’: Janine Makes Major Life Change in Season 3 Premiere