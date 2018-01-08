The Oscars Reveal First Poster With Jimmy Kimmel as Host

Jimmy Kimmel has been announced as the host of the 90th Oscars awards show, and we now have our first look at the poster for the event.

The poster features the late-night talk-show host striking various poses while holding an Oscar award, and it also reveals that the ABC-broadcast awards ceremony will take place on March 4th, at 8 p.m. ET, which is a full 30 minutes earlier than many of its prior telecasts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This could be due to the tendency for many awards shows to run over their designated time. Allowing for an extra half-hour could help with that issue.

Kimmel also hosted the awards show last year, his first time doing so, and received high praise, especially in regard to how calmly and smoothly he handled the fiasco of La La Land being named Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that had won.

Kimmel has had a close relationship with the Academy Awards show for a few years now, however, as one of the things fans look most forward to every year is his “Mean Tweets: Oscars Edition,” where nominees read mean tweets about themselves on his late night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and more star in Mean Tweets: #Oscars edition. pic.twitter.com/5NHHvxuT3D — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

No word on who may turn up this year, but last year’s Oscar “Mean Tweets” featured Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Robert DeNiro, Jeff Bridges, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Tilda Swinton, Casey Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Whoopi Goldberg, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Miles Teller.