How to Watch The Oscars

With the 2018 Academy Awards nearly here, many are wondering how they can watch the big event.

The easiest way is to watch the March 4 telecast is live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, but if you prefer to use a service aside from traditional cable, satellite, or antenna, there are a few options.

As In Style notes, viewers will be able to stream the show on abc.com or the ABC app. However, those will likely require signing in with your cable or satellite provider info.

Another option is signing up for a free trial of services such as Sling TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV, all of which will likely stream the award ceremony.

As was previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel, the host of ABC’s late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, will be handling hosting duties at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Kimmel hosted the awards show last year as well, his first time doing so, and received high praise, especially in regard to how calmly and smoothly he handled the fiasco of La La Land being named Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that had won.

Recently, the Academy Awards producers released a new poster for the big show, which gives fans a first-look at the big Oscars awards show.

The poster features Kimmel striking various poses while holding an Oscar award, and it also reveals the previously reported air-date details for the awards ceremony.

Jimmy Kimmel has had a close relationship with the Academy Awards show for a few years now, however, as one of the things fans look most forward to every year is his “Mean Tweets: Oscars Edition,” where nominees read mean tweets about themselves on his late night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and more star in Mean Tweets: #Oscars edition. pic.twitter.com/5NHHvxuT3D — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

No word on who may turn up this year, but last year’s Oscar “Mean Tweets” featured Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Robert DeNiro, Jeff Bridges, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Tilda Swinton, Casey Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Whoopi Goldberg, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Miles Teller.

It has also been confirmed that the Academy Awards will begin airing a full 30 minutes earlier than many of its prior telecasts.

This could be due to the tendency for many awards shows to run over their designated time. Allowing for an extra half-hour could help with that issue.

Interestingly, it is not just the ceremony time that has been adjusted, as the show actually kicking off a week later than usual. Traditionally, the Academy Awards show is held on the final Sunday in February, but due to the Winter Olympics it was pushed back by one week for 2018.

