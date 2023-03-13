Oscars 2023: TV Host Reveals Secret Detail Hidden Under Her Dress

Even among the glitz and glamour of the Oscars, comfort is still paramount when settling in for the often three-hour-plus event. Red (or rather champagne-colored) carpet correspondent Jennifer Lahmers let her Instagram followers in on a little award show secret right before the Academy Awards began. Filming herself for an Instagram Story, Lahmers can be seen sitting in her gown, waiting for the show to begin. "What's the best part about no one seeing our feet?" she asks. Suddenly she points the camera downward to her feet, clad in what appear to be Ugg-styled slippers. "I can do that," she says matter-factly as the camera focuses back on her. She may be wearing slippers, but Lahmers still stunned with her red carpet look in a voluminous strapless black gown. While interviewing the arriving celebrities for Extra TV with fellow correspondent Billy Bush, Lahmers spoke with Avatar: The Way of Water star Zoe Saldaña, who modeled a Fendi dress and vintage Cartier jewels on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars.

Saldana talked to Bush and Lahmers about who she was rooting for besides her own film. Saldana called Women Talking "a story that stayed" with her even though it was a "tough" year with all the strong Oscar contenders. She said, "I'm really proud of every woman this year." Saldana also discussed the success of her Netflix series From Scratch. She said, "I always have faith in good stories. I tend to pick stories or they tend to pick me, things that I would want to watch if I wasn't acting in them." The actress said, "I'm just happy that, you know, that I'm hitting the lottery now." Lahmers and Bush also talked with recent Best Supporting Actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis, who arrived in a sparkly Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Curtis remarked that she dressed like an Oscar just in case she didn't win. She said, "I thought if there's a pretty picture of me dressed like an Oscar, sort of second to winning one." Curtis also got emotional, recalling her mother's nomination in the same category as her in 1961 for Psycho. She said, "I mean… it is really nice beautiful, beautiful." She noted of her nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once: "This is a moment to take in because if this isn't a moment to take in I'm in trouble because then what is? It's a moment and I'm sort of in my body, I'm in my mind…" Curtis beat out Everything Everywhere All at Once's Stephanie Hsu, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett, The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon, and The Whale's Hong Chau in the Best Supporting Actress category. Despite Curtis' 45-year career dating back to 1978's Halloween, Everything Everywhere All at Once marked her first-ever Oscar nomination and now her first-ever Oscar win.