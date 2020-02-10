Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves Walks Red Carpet With Mom Patricia Taylor

Keanu Reeves brought a special guest to the Oscars this year: his mother, Patricia Taylor. The actor shares a nomination with the rest of the Toy Story 4 cast and crew in the Best Animated Feature category, and he decided to share the moment with his mom. The two were all smiles on the Oscars 2020 red carpet.

Reeves and Taylor were a wholesome fan-favorite during the Academy Awards red carpet coverage on Sunday evening. Taylor is a costume designer, and her fashion sense showed as she arrived with her son in a white suit to compliment his black tuxedo.

Reeves wore a classic black tux with a black bow tie. His mother wore a similar outfit in white, with a double-breasted jacket and high-heeled shoes. The two were an impressively coordinated sight on their way into the theater.



Reeves lent his voice to the Toy Story franchise in 2019 to play Duke Kaboom, a new character that suited his style remarkably well. The Canadian toy was made to look like a daredevil stunt man, and like Reeves he rode on a motorcycle. His brooding soliloquies were perfect fit for Reeves’ gravely voice.

Reeves is now filming The Matrix 4, a long-awaited sequel to the action sci-fi franchise he is still best-known for by many. On the red carpet, Ryan Seacrest asked Taylor what she could share about the project.

“Nothing,” she said, adding that she “only [knows] about Matrix 1, 2 and 3.”

Taylor hails from England and has worked behind the camera in Hollywood in the 1990s. She was a production designer on The Four Corners of Nowhere in 1995, and was in the costume and wardrobe department for Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? and Couches, Tables and Darts. According to IMDb, those are her only credits, though she worked in Europe for years before that.

Taylor had Reeves in Beirut in 1964, with a Hawaii native named Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr. Samuel left the family soon after Reeves was born, and they moved around the world pursuing work opportunities in Sydney, Australia, New York, and other cities.

Inside, Reeves joined Diane Keaton on stage to present the award for best original screenplay. It went to Bong Joon Ho for his movie Parasite — a critical darling that is also nominated for best picture this year.

The Oscars are live on ABC. Some of the biggest awards have yet to be handed out.