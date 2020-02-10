Oscars 2020: Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Thigh-High Slitted Cocktail Dress at After Party

If Jennifer Lopez is feeling slighted for her Oscars snub for Hustlers, she sure isn’t showing it. Fresh off her and Shakira‘s fiery performance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show last Sunday, Lopez took to social media to show off a sparkling cocktail dress she wore for an Academy Awards after party in Los Angeles.

✨ Dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor. ✨ pic.twitter.com/BUvpSxfucR — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 10, 2020

The glittering, sea-green dress highlighted a daring thigh-high slit and dramatically plunging neckline, which she paired with a set of silver platform heels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor,” Lopez, 50, captioned the photos, quoting her 2011 hit with Pitbull, “On the Floor.”

Fans flooded Lopez’s Instagram comments and Twitter mentions, reacting to the look with glee and plenty of fire emojis.

“Now all the Academy members regret they didn’t give you a nomination. But now they don’t deserve you,” one Twitter user wrote.

“STUNNING,” someone else said.

“how?…HOW?!” another wrote.

Although Lopez was nominated for best supporting actress at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her work in Hustlers, the Academy did not recognize her work — which meant she did not attend the official red carpet before the ceremony.

In Hustlers, Lopez portrayed real-life stripper Ramona Vega who mentors newcomer Destiny (Constance Wu) before pulling her into a high-profile crime scheme embezzling money from their Wall Street customers.

When Lopez lost to Marriage Story‘s Laura Dern at the Golden Globes in January, her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, penned a sweet message building her up.

“Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion,” the former Yankees player captioned a photo of his fiancée on the red carpet.

“To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion,” he continued. “For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it.”

Along with dozens of fans who were touched by the sweet note, Lopez also couldn’t help but gush, writing in the comments section, “You are my everything.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that Lopez and Rodriguez will officially tie the knot sometime this summer.

“Jennifer and Alex already do everything together and are basically married, but are excited to make it official,” the source said, adding that the pair will be “inviting their exes” to the nuptials.