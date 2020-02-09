Oscars 2020: How to Stream the Academy Awards

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will kick off on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Even if you are not near a television, you will still be able to stream the Oscars so you can see immediately which film wins Best Picture. Some of the top movies up for awards this year include Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman.

Like many networks, ABC is available to stream at its website with a cable or satellite subscription, ABC.com. Unfortunately, the ABC stream is only available in certain markets, according to ABC’s help page.

The stream is available with participating TV provider accounts in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco. If you have a DirecTV subscription, you can catch the stream in the following markets: Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith/Fayetteville, Jackson (Mississippi), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn (Maine), Savannah and West Palm Beach.

Another option is Locast, a not-for-profit service allowing users to access local broadcasters in certain markets. The service is available in only 17 markets so far: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Sioux City, Sioux Falls, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Rapid City and Seattle.

You can also subscribe to live TV streaming platforms AT&T TV Now, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV to stream most local ABC stations. These services offer temporary free trials, so you could cancel them if you only want to watch the Oscars.

Fubo, Sling, Pilo and AT&T Watch Now do not carry ABC at all, notes CNET.

You will also be able to stream red carpet show coverage. Entertainment Tonight Online is carrying Oscar red carpet coverage, as is the official Oscars Twitter account @TheAcademy. E! Network is also covering the red carpet, and the network is available on many of the same live TV streaming services previously mentioned.

The 92nd Oscars will be the second consecutive ceremony without a host. The awards are presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, and voted on by members of the film industry.

This year’s nine Best Picture nominees are Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917, Marriage Story, Little Women, Joker, Jojo Rabbit, The Irishman and Ford v Farrari. The nominees for Best Director are Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-ho (Parasite).

Ahead of this year’s Oscars, honorary awards were presented to directors Lina Wertmuller and David Lynch, and actor Wes Studi. Geena Davis received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Photo credit: ABC