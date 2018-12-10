Oscars 2019: Why No One Wants to Host

The Academy has had a hard time getting a host for the 2019 Oscars, and it seems to be because no one wants the job.

TMZ reports that the main reason seems to be because the paycheck for the gig is quite a small sum, coming in at around only $15,000, which is what previous host Jimmy Kimmel claimed he was paid for hosting in 2017.

The outlet cites the small amount as the most common explanation prospective hosts give for turning the offer down when the Academy reaches out to them.

A source told TMZ that the reason the organization offers so little is because they feel that the job is an “opportunity of a lifetime,” but that doesn’t appear to be enough for most of their potential hosts these days.

The 2019 Oscars did have a host for a short period of time, when comedian/actor Kevin Hart was tapped for the job, but soon after, a number of homophobic tweets and comments the star made in the past surfaced and led to a backlash.

Hart initially responded to the controversy with a video statement shared to Instagram, including a lengthy caption as well.

“Stop looking for reasons to be negative…Stop searching for reasons to be angry….I swear I wish you guys could see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy people….there is nothing that you can do to change that…NOTHING,” he wrote.

“I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all….with that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming,” Hart continued.

“You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love….Please take your negative energy and put it into something constructive. Please….What’s understood should never have to be said. I LOVE EVERYBODY…..ONCE AGAIN EVERYBODY. If you choose to not believe me then that’s on you….Have a beautiful day,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star concluded his written statement.

He later apologized for his past comments and stepped down as host of the show. At this time, the Academy does not appear to have a clear frontrunner as new host for the 2019 Oscar Awards, though iconic actor/comedian Eddie Murphy’s name has reportedly come up.