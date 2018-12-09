Oscars 2019: Here’s Who Hollywood Wants as Host to Replace Kevin Hart

This week, ABC and the Academy Awards went from having a host for the 2019 Oscars to not having one quickly. Now, Hollywood stars are making their own suggestions for a replacement for Kevin Hart.

Hart was hired for the job on Tuesday, but was out by Thursday night after his controversial homophobic Twitter jokes resurfaced. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star initially refused to apologize. Just hours after a defiant Instagram post, Hart announced his resignation on Twitter.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” the comedian wrote.

He later added, “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

The 91st Academy Awards are scheduled for Feb. 24, meaning ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences only have weeks to find a replacement.

Scroll on for some of the suggestions Hollywood’s own are throwing out there on Twitter.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Constance Wu Picks Randall Park

Constance Wu, who starred in one of the biggest movie hits of 2018, Crazy Rich Asians, had the perfect suggestion for corporate synergy. Wu suggested ABC pick Randall Park, her Fresh Off The Boat co-star.

“Randall Park should host the Oscars. He is so effortlessly funny, charming, likeable and everyone in LA loves him, and has like zero controversy [because] he’s such a good dude. Also he is handsome,” she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen Wants Ellen DeGeneres Back

Chrissy Teigen thinks Ellen DeGeneres should get the job after her acclaimed performances in 2007 and 2014. Teigen also suggested she be paired with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, another beloved Hollywood figure.

“How about Ellen. Or The rock. Or Ellen and The Rock,” Teigen wrote.

Bradley Whitford Nominates Lin-Manuel Miranda

West Wing actor Bradley Whitford nominated Lin-Manuel Miranda. He even suggested Hamilton director Tommy Kail helm the entire ceremony.

“Dear @TheAcademy. Please consider @Lin_Manuel Miranda to host next year’s Oscars, directed by Tommy Kail. They are very good at The Show Business. They are joyous and kind. Their work sends a message of radical inclusion and obliterates the toxic myth of separateness. Do it,” Whitford wrote.

Joss Whedon Picks Billy Eichner and Sarah Silverman

Writer/director Joss Whendon had several celebrity picks, including comedians Billy Eichner and Sarah Silverman. He also suggested Patton Oswalt, Kyle Mooney, Anthony Jeselnik and Tig Notaro.

“Oscars! I nominate celebrated thespian Sir William Eichner (@billyeichner) as host! Also Dame Sarah Silverman. Thank you/you’re welcome,” the Avengers director wrote.

Wanda Sykes Wants a Technologically-Friendly Oscars

Comedian Wanda Sykes had a really unique idea. Rather than go with someone with a controversial past, just have robots host. “I think Siri and Alexa should host the Oscars,” she wrote.

Lena Waithe Suggests Donald Glover or Wanda Sykes

In an interview with Variety, Master of None star Lena Waithe suggested Donald Glover… or anyone black.

“Let Donald Glover do it,” Waithe said. “Donald would be dope. He’d be funny. I would like that. Let’s make sure [whoever hosts], they’re black.”

She later added, “Wanda [Sykes] would be lit… I vote for Wanda or Donald or get Chris Rock back in there. Let’s get Eddie [Murphy] out of the house. … I hope it’s somebody black and somebody funny.”





Vella Lovell Picks RuPaul

Vella Lovell, who plays Heather Davis on The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and recently starred in Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles, suggested RuPaul’s Drag Race host RuPaul as host. “I mean @RuPaul for Oscars host, duh,” she wrote.

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Suggest Themselves as the ‘Oh, Hello’ Characters

Comedians John Mulaney and Nick Kroll have decided to start a Twitter campaign to get themselves hired as hosts, but only if they do it as the cranky old men they play in their Oh, Hello Show. This move was also endorsed by Chris Pratt and Judd Apatow.

“We were asked to host the Oscars and we have accepted. We are hosting the Oscars. Thank you to ABC and the Oscars. Who knows WHO will win? Maybe your favorite movie star. Tune in,” the two jokingly wrote.



