Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars

Now that the 2018 Oscar Awards are over, many are wondering who might be chosen to host the big event next year.

Jimmy Kimmel handled hosting duties at this year’s Oscars ceremony, but some are speculating that he will not be asked back due to the record-low ratings the telecast received.

Kimmel hosted the awards show in 2017 as welll, his first time doing so, and received high praise, especially in regard to how calmly and smoothly he handled the fiasco of La La Land being named Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that had won.

The 50-year-old TV host has had a close relationship with the Academy Awards show for years now, as one of the things fans look most forward to every year is his “Mean Tweets: Oscars Edition,” where nominees read mean tweets about themselves on his late night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Over at EW, they put together a list of possible options for the 2019 Academy Awards host (assuming Kimmell is out) and we have adapted that list below.

Scroll down to see which celebrities would be a great fit for hosting the Oscars!

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are most well-known for starring on Saturday Night Live, and each co-hosting the Weekend Update segment.

Together, the pair have gone on to become a dynamic comedy duo, headlining films such as Baby Mama and Sisters.

They also took the stage in unison and hosted the Golden Globe awards for three years in a row, which serves as the perfect casting reel for why they would fantastic Oscars hosts.

Channing Tatum

Sure, some might find it surprising to suggest Channing Tatum as an Oscars host, but he is more than qualified.

Not only does he have an outgoing and positive personality, he’s also really funny and a trained dancer.

So what if he’s an A-list actor? Hugh Jackman hosted in 2008 after being nominated for a Golden Globe and many still rave about the great job he did.

Tiffany Haddish

Watch Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph’s very funny #Oscars intro. pic.twitter.com/8VlvxK5l7N — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish has been blowing up lately, with knockout performances in films like Girls Trip and a brilliant turn hosting Saturday Night Live.

She also made a huge impact at the 2017 Oscar awards when she walked out with SNL-alum Maya Rudolph and joked around with Meryl Streep while presenting an award.

She has charisma and admirable shamelessness that would give the Oscars a much-needed kick.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is a total package. She’s outgoing, she can sing and she is VERY funny.

She’s also the first-ever person to host the Screen Actors Guild awards, which has been around since 1995.

Bell would make a wonderful Oscars host and her many years in front of the camera are all the proof needed to prove it.

Kevin Hart

No one can argue with the fact that Kevin Hart is an extremely accomplished comedian.

The talent that he has for getting up onstage and commanding an audience is exactly the kind of presence an Oscars host needs to have.

Traditionally, stand-up comedians have made some of the best Oscars host, with Billy Crystal, Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, and Whoopi Goldberg, just to name a few, all having taken turns at the gig.

Andy Samberg + The Lonely Island

Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer have been making people laugh since even before they started making hilarious digital shorts on Saturday Night Live.

The guys have gone on to make several hilarious comedy rap albums and movies such as Hot Rod and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

They were nominated for an Oscar once as well, having recorded “Everything Is Awesome” for The Lego Movie. That song was nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Additionally, Samberg hosted the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015. These guys could absolutely handle an Oscars ceremony.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton! Really, do we need to say more? Miranda can do it all. He can act, dance, sing, rap, and he had a great sense of humor.

He has three Tony awards, three Grammy awards, and has also been nominated for an Oscar (Best Original Song – “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana).

In addition to all of that, Miranda won an Emmy in 2014, and was nominated again in 2017 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live.

Miranda would undoubtedly be a great Oscars host because he would… not throw away his shot…

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais notoriously served up a scorched-earth-level roast during his years hosting the Golden Globe awards, but they kept bringing him back for more.

The British actor/comedian hosted the Golden Globes from 2010 to 2012, and then again in 2016.

Considering the ratings for the 2018 Oscars were down fairly significantly, viewers might like to see someone like Gervais take the stage and deliver some heat to a roomful of Hollywood’s elite.

Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner has both made it and is still up-and-coming, as it were. He’s had significant success with his show Billy on the Street, and less-than-significant success with the tragically underrated Hulu series Difficult People.

Some might argue that Eichner is clearly cut out for Emmy hosting duties, but might be a tad too “rough around the edges” for the Oscars.

That may be the very reason he’d be perfect for the Oscars.