‘Glee’ Star Lea Michele Takes Wardrobe Malfunction in Stride at Oscars After-Party

Lea Michele seemed unfazed after revealing more than she intended to while wearing a particularly low-cut gown following Sir Elton John‘s Oscars viewing party.

After John’s AIDS Foundation viewing party, the Glee alum flashed an inadvertent wardrobe malfunction while leaving Craig’s Restaurant in Hollywood late Sunday evening. Michele’s deep plunge black gown bared her bare cleavage while climbing into a car with Nikki Reed. See the picture of the wardrobe malfunction here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Michele’s slinky little black dress featured a plunging neckline that went midway down her torso and featured cascades of gold sequins that offered a glimmer to the ultra-sexy look.

She wore her dark hair straight down her back and showed off brand new bangs which ended just above her eyebrows, done up in a smokey eye.

While making her way to the viewing party, Michele teased fans on her Instagram story as she shared a video to show off her racy ensemble, drawing attention to her new ‘do. Later, she shared photos from the night, including one with Ricky Martin.

“I [love] you @ricky_martin,” she wrote in the caption. “Cannot believe we have known each other since we were in Les Mis together in 1996!”

Michele isn’t the only celeb who suffered a wardrobe malfunction Sunday night. I, Tonya star Margot Robbie broke out a sewing kit after a strap broke on her white gown, fixing the problem herself.

“Oh, ain’t got time for that!” she quipped to PEOPLE after fixing the strap while making her way into the Dolby Theater, where the 90th Annual Academy Awards took place.

Robbie was nominated for Best Lead Actress for her starring role in I, Tonya, but lost the hardware to Frances McDormand‘s portrayal in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Robbie’s co-star, Allison Janney, picked up an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the Tonya Harding biopic that tells the story of Harding’s connection to the 1994 attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Emma Watson also drew attention at the Oscars, not for a dress malfunction but instead for a grammatically incorrect tattoo. The 27-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress was one of many to show support for the Time’s Up movement, sporting some fresh ink on her arm that read “Times Up.” Though the tattoo was merely temporary, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Brown-educated star managed to miss the apostrophe between the “e” and the “s” in what should have read as “Time’s Up.”

“One would think if you’d gotten a degree from brown university that you’d know to at least spell check,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Ok ok I’m a big fan of Emma Watson but I can’t be the only one who thinks the #TimesUp tattoo is really tacky? Nasty font, awkward placement and missing apostrophe. [In my opinion] it cheapens her whole stance on the movement,” wrote another.

Wardrobe malfunctions aside, all eyes were on The Shape of Water, which took home four major awards, including Best Picture.

Jordan Peele became the first black director to win Best Original Screenplay for his film Get Out, while McDormand delivered a powerful speech calling for inclusion and representation in film and art during her Best Actress acceptance speech.