Jane Fonda Crushes the Oscars Red Carpet With Elegance

Jane Fonda stunned at the 2018 Oscars red carpet with an amazing white gown, accessorized with a Time’s Up pin.

Before she hit the red carpet, the 80-year-old Hollywood legend also posted a photo of the back of her dress on Twitter and Instagram. “OK off I go! Here’s a sneak peak,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fonda is not up for an Oscar herself, but as a two-time Best Actress winner, she was called on to be a presenter. She will present Best Actor with fellow Oscar winner Helen Mirren. Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster were also enlisted to present Best Actress.

Fonda has Oscars for her roles in Klute (1971) and Coming Home (1978). She also has nominations for her performances in They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (1969), Julia (1977), The China Syndrome (1979), On Golden Pond (1981) and The Morning After (1986).

These days, she is busy with Netflix’s acclaimed sitcom Grace and Frankie, which co-stars her friend and 9 To 5 (1980) co-star Lily Tomlin. Fonda was nominated for an Emmy for the show last year and was up for a Screen Actors Guild Award this year.

JANE FONDA IS ALWAYS SERVING LOOKS, SHE IS FLAWLESS #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EXKrYKv50d — ‏ً (@nicolskidman) March 4, 2018

Fonda’s Time’s Up pin is no surprise since she has been a big supporter of the #MeToo movement since it began. During an event in January, she praised women for speaking out and called it a “historic turning point.”

“We have arrived at a historic turning point,” she said, reports The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t think we’re going to be the same after this. And what I love about the Time’s Up movement is that they have all been conscious about how we have to reach out our arms to women in other sectors. It’s really moving. These are fierce women, warriors. So much more advanced than I was at their age, so brave.”

Fonda’s dress earned acclaim from the audience at home.

Jane you rock! A power of example to every woman — Linda Camara (@LcamaraLinda) March 5, 2018

Most people cannot believe she is 80 years old.

Jane Fonda looks this good and she’s eighty bloody years old. 80! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9TWDgLGbv4 — Laura (@ElleEmSee) March 5, 2018

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty