Giuliana Rancic Posts Oscars Tribute for ‘Red Carpet BFF’ Ryan Seacrest

As her long-time co-host Ryan Seacrest faces a wave of sexual misconduct allegations, E! Entertainment personality Guiliana Rancic showed her support for Seacrest on social media Sunday ahead of the Academy Awards red carpet show.

“12 years…thousands of laughs…hundreds of stars…and one amazing red carpet bff. You’ll always be younger (4 months) but I’ll always be taller (in heels) [winky face]. Can’t wait to see you today at the Oscars [Ryan Seacrest]!!!” Rancic wrote.

Accusations against Seacrest first popped up back in November when a former stylist claimed to The Hollywood Reporter he “behaved inappropriately” while working backstage at E! News.

Seacrest quickly tried to shut down those accusations.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her,” Seacrest said in a statement. “If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result.”

The E! network conducted an independent investigation into Seacrest’s behavior, but found nothing when it concluded at the start of February.

“E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest,” a network spokesperson said. “The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated. E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”

But controversy around the television personality came roaring back on Feb. 26, when stylist Suzie Hardy recalled Seacrest’s sexual harassment in an interview with Variety. Hardy claims in 2006 Seacrest grinded his erect penis against her, groped her and slapped her buttocks so hard at one point it left a mark.

“I didn’t know how to deal with it,” she told Variety. “I really didn’t. I was battling finally being in a decent financial position to breathe and be a mom, that I didn’t have to be freaking out all the time, and then dealing with this infantile celebrity person who was testing me on every level and manipulating me and knew that I was in a vulnerable position.”

Despite the scandal, Seacrest is still set to host E!’s Academy Awards red carpet show on Sunday night. He took to Instagram earlier in the day to post a photo of him huddling around a team of writers as they prepared for the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network will be running on a 30-second delay whenever Seacrest is interviewing celebrities to avoid the risk of being called out during an interview.