Oscars 2018: Watch Frances McDormand Call for Every Female Nominee to Stand

Following her Best Actress win at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, Frances McDormand walked on stage and delivered a show-stopping moment. She placed her Oscar on the floor and called for each and every woman who had been nominated for any award in the Dolby Theatre to stand up in unison.

Best Actress Frances McDormand asks all the female nominees to stand at the #Oscars, calls for an inclusion rider https://t.co/RuqvtKMvWx pic.twitter.com/jbFHN4kHrT — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018

“And now, I want to get some perspective,” McDormand said as she set her award down. “If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight. The actors — Meryl (Streep) if you do it everyone else will — the filmmakers, the producers, the writers, the cinematographers, the composers, the songwriters, the designers, come on!”

One by one the women stood up as the rest of the auditorium applauded.

“Okay, look around ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight, invite us into your office in a couple days or you can come to ours, whichever suits you best. And we’ll tell you all about them. I have two words to leave with you tonight ladies and gentlemen, inclusion rider,” she added.

McDormand won the Best Actress award over a crowded field that included Sally Hawkins, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep. Allison Janney, who started as LaVona Golden in I, Tonya, took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Other women to take home Oscars on Sunday included Darla K. Anderson, who was one of the duo directors to create the winner of Best Animated Film Coco, Rachel Shenton for Best Live Action Short Film, Kristen Anderson-Lopez for Best Original Song (“Remember Me” from Coco) and Lucy Sibbick for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The Shape of Water, which starred Hawkins in the leading role as a mute woman who helps rescue and falls in love with a fish monster, took home four major awards on Sunday, including Best Picture, Best Director for Guillermo del Toro, Best Production Design and Best Original Score.

The social movement for more women to be recognized and earn jobs in Hollywood has gained ground over the last year thanks to social movements such as the anti-sexual harassment movement “Time’s Up.”