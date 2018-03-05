TV Shows

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino Attend Oscars as Each Other’s Dates and Twitter Loves It

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, two actresses defamed film producer Harvey Weinstein claimed to have blacklisted, made a bold statement at Sunday’s Academy Awards by showing up as each other’s date.

“I want people to know that this movement isn’t stopping,” Sorvino said in a red carpet interview. “We want to take our activism and our power into action.”

“I’m so fortunate to be with my friend, acting colleague, fellow humanitarian, fellow Harvard graduate. I chose my date extremely well,” she added.

Judd and Sorvino’s interview turned plenty of heads on social media.

“@MiraSorvino and @AshleyJudd were just interviewed on ABC and it was a phenomenal interview,” Brendan Meyers tweeted.

“@AshleyJudd and @MiraSorvino red carpet interview right now is everything,” Darcy Canton wrote.

“This interview with Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd is what I want to see. Bless them,” @katiell tweeted.

“Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, looking elegant and serious. ‘I want people to know that this movement isn’t stopping. We are going forward until we have an equitable and safe world for women,’” Emily Nussbaum wrote.

“These two ladies deserve a standing ovation for their leadership, courage and passion,” @truejbru wrote.

