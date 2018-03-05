Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino Attend Oscars as Each Other’s Dates and Twitter Loves It

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, two actresses defamed film producer Harvey Weinstein claimed to have blacklisted, made a bold statement at Sunday’s Academy Awards by showing up as each other’s date.

“I want people to know that this movement isn’t stopping,” Sorvino said in a red carpet interview. “We want to take our activism and our power into action.”

“I’m so fortunate to be with my friend, acting colleague, fellow humanitarian, fellow Harvard graduate. I chose my date extremely well,” she added.

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino discuss the #TimesUp movement on the #Oscars Red Carpet: “This movement isn’t stopping, we’re going forward until we have an equitable and safe world for women.” https://t.co/IfuElO70hE pic.twitter.com/ghKVyBUFxr — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

Judd and Sorvino’s interview turned plenty of heads on social media.

Harvey Weinstein launched a smear campaign against Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino after they spurned his advances. Peter Jackson later confirmed that it ultimately cost both actresses roles in Lord of the Rings. Today they walked on the #Oscars red carpet together. pic.twitter.com/XQvHXt0Xnh — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) March 5, 2018

