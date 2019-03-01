‘Orange Is the New Black’ Cast Marks Final Days on Set With Goodbye Photos

Orange Is The New Black has wrapped filming on its seventh, and final season, and the cast has been marking the occasions with goodbye posts on social media.

The women’s prison dramedy debuted on Netflix in 2013, and has been one of the streaming service’s most beloved shows for the past six years.

Following the release of Orange Is The New Black Season 6 last year, it was revealed that Season 7 would mark the end of the series.

View this post on Instagram That’s all she wrote… #OITNB #Bye A post shared by Jenji Kohan (@ijnej) on Feb 26, 2019 at 8:43pm PST

Below, we've collected a number of Instagram posts from some of the ladies in the cast.

Laura Prepon

Laura Prepon is not just an actress on Orange Is The New Black, she’s also worked behind the scenes on the series as well.

In addition to starring as Alex Voss, Prepon also directed a couple of episodes of the show as well.

In her fairwell video post, the actress/director wrote, “That’s a wrap on one of the greatest gifts: bringing Alex Vause to life and being a part of this phenomenal show, #OITNB. #orangefamily, I am truly grateful for this experience and for all of you!”

Taylor Schilling

Taylor Schilling has been the lead star of OITNB from the very beginning, as she stars as Piper Chapman, the real-life woman whose experience was the inspiration for the series initially.

The show has undergone a number of tonal changes since Season 1, but Schilling has a remained an integral part of the series throughout.

“OITNB series wrap! WHOA. My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy. These extraordinary people have forever changed me. Privilege of a lifetime,” she wrote in a post marking the end of her time on the show.

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne plays Nicky Nichols in Orange Is The New Black, and she said that “on the last shot, a guttural sound came out of me, like some wounded animal.”

In addition to the final season of the show, Netflix users can also see Lyonne in the new series Russian Doll, which she co-created with SNL-alum Amy Poehler, and screenwriter Leslye Headland.

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba’s role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren has been one of the most compelling performances from any actor in the history of television.

This is solidified by the fact that Aduba has won 10 different awards for the role, including a Primetime Emmy, a Screen Actors Guild award, a Critics Choice award.

In her farewell post, Aduba wrote, “[Orange Is The New Black] changed my life and the lives of so many people who worked on and watched our show. It gave us the space to just be ourselves.”

Jessica Pimentel

View this post on Instagram I’m not crying, you are! A post shared by Jessica Pimentel ♛ (@thecrusher007) on Feb 24, 2019 at 7:48am PST

Jessica Pimentel stars as Maria Ruiz in Orange Is The New Black. On her last day of shooting she joked that she was “not crying.”

While her day-job is as an actress, Pimentel also has a whole separate career away from the TV cameras.

She is a heavy metal musician who is the lead vocalist of the band Alekhine’s Gun, and provides backing vocals for the infamous Brujeria.

Taryn Manning

Taryn Manning’s Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett started out her time on OITNB by being a bit of a villain.

Over the seasons, however, her demeanor changed and she’s actually become a fan favorite.

In her goodbye post, Manning wrote, “That’s a wrap for me. What a neat, exciting, enlightening, sometimes traumatic but fantastic 7 year journey we had on a 7 year amazing, life changing show [OITNB] A forever experience I shall never forget.”

Jackie Cruz

Jackie Cruz’s Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales and Diane Guerrero’s Maritza Ramos have been BFFs from the very beginning of Orange Is The New Black.

In a post on Instagram, Cruz shared a photo from the set of herself and some other castmates in costume.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox has had a wild ride on OITNB, as her character Sophia Burset has always been loved by fans but has been made to suffer through some grave injustices.

In a swansong post for the show, Cox said, “Today shooting for [OITNB] wrapped for the 7th and final season. This show changed the trajectory of my life. I am eternally grateful to [Jenji Kohan], [Netflix] and the entire cast and crew of Orange is the New Black. I love you all. You are forever family.”

“And thank you to the incredible fans of this show all over the world. Without you we are nothing. You have shown us so much love and loyalty. You are the best fans ever,” she added.

Seasons 1-6 of Orange Is the New Black are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.