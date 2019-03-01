‘Orange Is the New Black’ Cast Marks Final Days on Set With Goodbye Photos

Orange Is The New Black has wrapped filming on its seventh, and final season, and the cast has been marking the occasions with goodbye posts on social media.
The women’s prison dramedy debuted on Netflix in 2013, and has been one of the streaming service’s most beloved shows for the past six years.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Following the release of Orange Is The New Black Season 6 last year, it was revealed that Season 7 would mark the end of the series.
View this post on Instagram
Below, we’ve collected a number of Instagram posts from some of the ladies in the cast. Scroll down to check them out, and let us know in the comments if you’re excited for the series finale of OITNB!
Laura Prepon
Laura Prepon is not just an actress on Orange Is The New Black, she’s also worked behind the scenes on the series as well.
In addition to starring as Alex Voss, Prepon also directed a couple of episodes of the show as well.
In her fairwell video post, the actress/director wrote, “That’s a wrap on one of the greatest gifts: bringing Alex Vause to life and being a part of this phenomenal show, #OITNB. #orangefamily, I am truly grateful for this experience and for all of you!”
Taylor Schilling
View this post on Instagram
OITNB series wrap! WHOA. My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy. These extraordinary people have forever changed me. Privilege of a lifetime #orangefamilyforever. #thatsawrap ????@lauraprepon #katemulgrew @uzoaduba @daniebb3 @tarynmanning @nicksandow @sheisdash @selenisleyvaofficial @yaelstone @acmoore9 @nlyonne @jackiecruz @theonlyelizabethrodriguez @thecrusher007 @mslauragomez @dalesoules @mattvanpeters @alysiareiner @ijnej @ttobie @markburley @lvinnecour @nerikyle @carolapaiz @angeldeangelis @karenreutermakeup711 @valerievelez76 @dierblessed @stephbarrmakeup @makeupartistlife @jennrogien @pinkpenny169 #cindyholland
Taylor Schilling has been the lead star of OITNB from the very beginning, as she stars as Piper Chapman, the real-life woman whose experience was the inspiration for the series initially.
The show has undergone a number of tonal changes since Season 1, but Schilling has a remained an integral part of the series throughout.
“OITNB series wrap! WHOA. My heart is full and achey and so overflowing with gratitude I’m a little dizzy. These extraordinary people have forever changed me. Privilege of a lifetime,” she wrote in a post marking the end of her time on the show.
Natasha Lyonne
View this post on Instagram
On the last shot, a guttural sound came out of me, like some wounded animal.
Natasha Lyonne plays Nicky Nichols in Orange Is The New Black, and she said that “on the last shot, a guttural sound came out of me, like some wounded animal.”
In addition to the final season of the show, Netflix users can also see Lyonne in the new series Russian Doll, which she co-created with SNL-alum Amy Poehler, and screenwriter Leslye Headland.
Uzo Aduba
View this post on Instagram
@oitnb changed my life and the lives of so many people who worked on and watched our show. It gave us the space to just be ourselves. Thank you @ijnej for letting us play; thank you @netflix for giving us the platform. Thank you to everyone involved- from foreground to background actor, writers, directors, casting, producers and our illustrious crew- for making this entire project possible. I pray good things, only good, GOOD things come onto each of us. That’s a wrap on this chapter. Love you guys. XxoU “Smash to orange, fade to black.” #oitnb #teamorange **check out my IG Stories for the WHOLE story.**
Uzo Aduba’s role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren has been one of the most compelling performances from any actor in the history of television.
This is solidified by the fact that Aduba has won 10 different awards for the role, including a Primetime Emmy, a Screen Actors Guild award, a Critics Choice award.
In her farewell post, Aduba wrote, “[Orange Is The New Black] changed my life and the lives of so many people who worked on and watched our show. It gave us the space to just be ourselves.”
Jessica Pimentel
View this post on Instagram
Jessica Pimentel stars as Maria Ruiz in Orange Is The New Black. On her last day of shooting she joked that she was “not crying.”
While her day-job is as an actress, Pimentel also has a whole separate career away from the TV cameras.
She is a heavy metal musician who is the lead vocalist of the band Alekhine’s Gun, and provides backing vocals for the infamous Brujeria.
Taryn Manning
View this post on Instagram
That’s a wrap for me ✝️ What a neat, exciting, enlightening, sometimes traumatic but fantastic 7 year journey we had on a 7 year amazing, life changing show @oitnb A forever experience I shall never forget❤️ A life changing one I will always remember. All the amazing people I worked with and for, all the feelings we shared and all the time spent. This is for anyone I could not share a goodbye with? I do not like goodbyes? I am off to another loving and loyal job I am so grateful to have had in Hawaii! My good fam @hawaiifive0cbs #aloha!!! I love you and think of me during the wrap party where goodbyes are shared! I Wish my cast mates, crew, Netflix, Lionsgate, New York, and my beloved team and everyone’s teams for seeing the potential in the show and for winning! I wish a beautiful life and future for all! I Really love you all! Thank you from the bottom of my ❤️ #7 #oitnb #netflix #lionsgate #actor #god Maybe one day my cast mates will like my photos and invite me out if I get to be as cool! ❤️
Taryn Manning’s Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett started out her time on OITNB by being a bit of a villain.
Over the seasons, however, her demeanor changed and she’s actually become a fan favorite.
In her goodbye post, Manning wrote, “That’s a wrap for me. What a neat, exciting, enlightening, sometimes traumatic but fantastic 7 year journey we had on a 7 year amazing, life changing show [OITNB] A forever experience I shall never forget.”
Jackie Cruz
View this post on Instagram
Where it all started ? @thecrusher007 to the left to the left. Lol #daschawashere
Jackie Cruz’s Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales and Diane Guerrero’s Maritza Ramos have been BFFs from the very beginning of Orange Is The New Black.
In a post on Instagram, Cruz shared a photo from the set of herself and some other castmates in costume.
Laverne Cox
View this post on Instagram
Today shooting for @oitnb wrapped for the 7th and final season. This show changed the trajectory of my life. I am eternally grateful to @ijnej, @netflix, and the entire cast and crew of Orange is the New Black. I love you all. You are forever family. And thank you to the incredible fans of this show all over the world. Without you we are nothing. You have shown us so much love and loyalty. You are the best fans ever. This video was made by one of our many fan pages. Thank you @gayforchapman for the video. Nothing but love and gratitude! … #oitnb #netflix
Laverne Cox has had a wild ride on OITNB, as her character Sophia Burset has always been loved by fans but has been made to suffer through some grave injustices.
In a swansong post for the show, Cox said, “Today shooting for [OITNB] wrapped for the 7th and final season. This show changed the trajectory of my life. I am eternally grateful to [Jenji Kohan], [Netflix] and the entire cast and crew of Orange is the New Black. I love you all. You are forever family.”
“And thank you to the incredible fans of this show all over the world. Without you we are nothing. You have shown us so much love and loyalty. You are the best fans ever,” she added.
Seasons 1-6 of Orange Is the New Black are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.