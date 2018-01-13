Oprah to Interview Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, More on Time’s Up Movement

Oprah Winfrey will be interviewing some of the loudest voices of the Time’s Up movement Sunday.

Winfrey sat down with Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Shonda Rhimes and more for a candid interview, set to air on CBS Sunday Morning, about their involvement with the Time’s Up initiative and the impact the campaign has had on the public.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In early January, more than 300 prominent women in Hollywood launched the Time’s Up initiative. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movement is meant to fight systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace.

The initiative includes a legal defense fund to aid women dealing with sexual misconduct.

In a preview for the interview, Winfrey asks Witherspoon about whether revealing that she was sexually assaulted by a director when she was 16 has “led to a greater sense of power and control.”

“Silence helps the tormentor, it doesn’t help the tormented, and neutrality helps the oppressors, not the oppressed,” the actress responds. “There are moments that you have to evaluate whether silence is going to be your only option. And certain times that was our only option. But now is not that time.”

Winfrey asks the group, “How do we as a society have a mature, nuanced conversation about how men and women should be relating to each other? Because there’s so many men and women now who are uncomfortable in their workplaces because of all that’s been uncovered and aren’t just really sure how to be. What do we say to them?”

“We’re humans. We’re all humans,” Portman said. “And I think it’s treating people as fellow humans and — and it’s not because you have a daughter that you respect a woman, it’s not because you have a wife or a sister, it’s because we’re human beings, whether we’re related to a man or not. We deserve the same respect.”

During the Golden Globes, while presenting the category for best director, Portman made buzz on social media after calling out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for selecting “all male” nominees in that category.

Rhimes, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and attorney Nina Shaw will also join Winfrey’s discussion.

The interview is set to air on CBS Sunday Morning January 14.