‘One Tree Hill’ Creator Accused of Sexual Harassment by Show Writer

TV writer Audrey Wauchope accused One Tree Hill and The Royals creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment when she was working on One Tree Hill with her writing partner Rachel Specter.

Wauchope, who now works on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend said she was inspired to come forward after The Flash creator Andrew Kriesberg was suspended for alleged sexual harassment.

In light of the Andrew Kreisberg reporting, a couple thoughts about my first writing job that I’ve wanted to say for years but have never had the guts to. When I was 29 my writing partner @RachelSpecter and I were hired as staff writers. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

Wauchope tweeted about the alleged harassment over the weekend. Although she didn’t name Schwahn, she mentioned that the man was the showrunner for the first show she was hired for, which was One Tree Hill. Sources told Deadline she was talking about the producer.

To say we were excited was an understatement. To say we left that job demoralized and confused is also an understatement. One of the 1st things we were told was that the showrunner hired female writers on the basis of their looks. That’s why you’re here – he wants to fuck you. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

She claims Schwahn left her and Specter “demoralzied and confused” by the time they left One Tree Hill.

Rachel had been actress previous to writing and was told that he used to talk about her in the room before we were hired. So that’s a safe room to enter as staff writers. Imagine what that does to ones psyche. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

Imagine feeling for the rest of your career that you’re possibly an imposter – that maybe just maybe you’re only here because you’re a body, not a mind. It creeps into your thoughts and keeps you up at night and makes you wonder. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

Wauchope wrote that they were told Schwahn talked about Specter in terms of her looks, not her talent.

Moving on. The staff sat on couches. Female writers would try to get the spot where the showrunner wouldn’t sit as to not be touched. Often men would help out by sitting next to him, thus protecting the women. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

Sometimes we wouldn’t luck out and he’d just squeeze his disgusting body in between us and put his arms around us, grinning. He pet hair. He massaged shoulders. I know he did more but not to me so they’re not my stories to share. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

She claims other men in the room would sit next to him to help the other women writers, who did not want to sit near Schwahn.

Ever since then I just state “I don’t like to be touched.” This often makes me sound angry or not warm. It’s just that I don’t know anther way to make it clear I don’t enjoy your unwanted touch. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

Moving on. Men on staff were shown naked photos of on an actress he was having an affair with. Naked photos she didn’t know were being passed around . Naked photos they didn’t want to see. This is such a violation,both to the actress and to the men forced to look and participate — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

Schwahn once showed the male writers nude photos of an actress he was having an affair with, Wauchope wrote. In another case, he allegedly stopped Specter from leaving his office when she was leaving for her wedding and asked if she wanted to go through with it. She also claims Schwahn didn’t attend a mandatory sexual harassment hearing.

Moving on. The day before my writing partner left for her wedding he closed the door of his office and asked her if she really wanted to go through with it. Maybe he could have a shot? Hahahaha we said. That’s crazy. He’s crazy. NO. He’s abusive. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

“I write all this to say that there are trickle down psychological effects to all this bullshit and the town is littered with the collateral damage of abusers who have been given free reign. If you’re sitting on one of these staffs please know whatever you are feeling is real,” Wauchope wrote.

He’s a man in a position of power who was allowed to run a television show for years where this behavior continuously went on. I don’t blame the men on that staff – I truly believe they were also in a way victims of psychological abuse and didn’t know what to do. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

That’s right. The show runner did not attend the mandatory sexual harassment meeting. I don’t blame the studio, I doubt they knew. I blame a system that allows one person to have so much power they can do whatever they want. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

“We are monitoring the information carefully,” the companies behind The Royals, which Schwahn is still working on, told Deadline. “E!, Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television are committed to providing a safe working environment in which everyone is treated respectfully and professionally.”

Moving on. The day the studio lawyers came to give the sexual harassment seminar many of us had pointed questions we were going to ask. This will be the time we can speak and he will know we know! Guess who didn’t show up? — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

I’m furious and sad and everything else for the women who have sat on that couch next to that man. And I’m furious and sad and everything else that years later I don’t feel safe to be able to do anything real about this and that it seems to be happening all over this town. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

I write all this to say that there are trickle down psychological effects to all this bullshit and the town is littered with the collateral damage of abusers who have been given free reign. If you’re sitting on one of these staffs please know whatever you are feeling is real. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

Meanwhile, One Tree Hill actresses Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz all voiced support for Wauchope.

Burn it down, sis. Love your bravery. I back your play 100%. Let’s talk. Xo — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) November 13, 2017

Thank you @audreyalison 🙏✊🏼 — Bethany Joy Lenz (@BethanyJoyLenz) November 13, 2017

Specter also tweeted support for her writing partner.