One 'Bluey' Episode Was Called out for Being 'Fat-Shaming'

Popular children's series Bluey once got criticized. According to BBC, an episode of the Australian show has critics worrying about what it could influence its young viewers to think of themselves. Bluey's parents had been complaining about their weight in the episode titled "Exercise." Bluey's father, Bandit, was weighing himself and said he needed to "do some exercise." Chilli, Bluey's mother, agreed, as their daughter wondered why they don't just exercise.

A new version was quickly made and edited to be distributed globally, according to an ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) spokesperson. The bit with Bluey and her parents discussing wanting to lose weight was cut out. Parents and health experts "raised concerns on social media about body-shaming." While some said they didn't want their children to be dissatisfied with how they see their bodies and turning to exercise as the only form to lose weight, others thought it was an overreaction.

"The recent episode of Bluey, 'Exercise,' has been republished by the ABC following a decision by the makers of the programme," an ABC spokesperson told the outlet. "The new version provides families the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way. As the home of Bluey, the ABC supports the decision to re-edit the program, and we have updated the episode on our platforms. BBC Studios will use this revised version for the global distribution and also support this decision."

Child and adolescent clinical psychologist Dr. Elina Telford shared, "It is reasonable to conclude that it is likely to have been unhelpful to at least some children and young people who internalize such messages and use their body weight and shape as a way to measure their own self-worth. It is important to add that our relationship to body image, food, exercise, and health are highly complex, and simplification these difficulties maintain unhelpful and often derogating narratives about what it means to be different shapes and sizes. I am pleased that ABC heard the concern of the public and acted accordingly. In my opinion, their response isn't censorship, it's responsible and responsible broadcasting, and at least, is one thing to be celebrated."

Bluey currently airs on Disney Junior in the United States and remains a top children's series since its premiere in 2018. To be fair, it's not truly a show until it's caused some controversy, even if it's small. The ABC definitely did the right thing by cutting out the scene since it could have sent the wrong message. However, no matter what, Bluey will forever be a favorite among viewers, even if the discussions might be a bit much