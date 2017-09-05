New ‘Once Upon a Time’ Photos Reveal Emma’s Return in Season 7

Just when you thought you’d seen the last of Emma Swan, the hero is returning to the world of Once Upon a Time. That’s right, Jennifer Morrison is back for one more round!

These new photos, released exclusively by EW, show Emma returning to OUAT for another episode, and reuniting with the grown-up version of Henry, played by Andrew West.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 6 of ABC‘s popular drama series ended with some closure for Emma and her family. With that story having wrapped up, Season 7 is taking things in a new direction, serving as a slight reboot of the series. With that in mind, Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Josh Dallas all exited the show this summer.

However, these photos show that Emma is coming back for what producers of the series are calling, “an emotional curtain call.”

Emma will appear in the second episode of the new season, “A Pirate’s Life.” As you can probably imagine, the episode focuses on Hook (Colin O’Donoghue), but any other details surrounding the episode are being kept under lock and key.

“We get to find out what has happened with Emma and Hook since our happy ending we showed last year,” executive producer Adam Horowitz told EW. “We will be getting closure on her story in what we feel is a satisfying way.”

Executive producer Edward Kitsis went on to confirm that Emma’s return won’t be in any sort of flashback, but will take place in the current timeline.

“What we’re not doing is a flashback story where we’re seeing stuff prior to, or during, the previous six seasons. We’re moving forward past the end of Season 6, seeing what happened with Emma and Hook, and how it relates to the events in Hyperion Heights. It’s an emotional curtain call.”

Once Upon a Time returns Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.