Olivia Munn Reveals a Sneak Peek of the ‘Roseanne’ Revival Set

Roseanne fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming revival season of the show, and now they have a sneak peak at the show’s set.
Actress Olivia Munn was on the set for a visit with friend and show producer Whitney Cummings, and she posed for a photo in the Conner’s family kitchen.
Videos by PopCulture.com
For fans that were hesitant about the revival, it appears that everything on the set seems to be just the way it was left. While the actors may have aged and changed, it appears the Conner home is still what fans remember from the show’s original nine seasons.
I grew up on the TV show #Roseanne and being able to be on set for a live taping tonight felt like finding a time machine. This show depicted a real family with real struggles. They didn’t sugarcoat things, they weren’t precious with each other, the kids weren’t coddled and the endings didn’t always wrap up in a perfect saccharin bow. I LOVED it. This show was a huge influence on my upbringing and to be on the set today was just beyond. THANK YOU @whitneycummings for helping to bring this show back on the air and for inviting me to the show and for making me take a thousand pics on every single part of the set like a really pushy stage mom. 👯💛🌟 (GUYS- To clarify, I’m not on the show. I just went to watch the taping like all the other fans 😊)
In addition to the preview of the set, Munn clarified that she will not be acting on the show. She also took a paragraph to express her love for the classic series.
“This show depicted a real family with real struggles,” Munn wrote. They didn’t sugarcoat things, they weren’t precious with each other, the kids weren’t coddled and the endings didn’t always wrap up in a perfect saccharin bow. I LOVED it.”
She added, “This show was a huge influence on my upbringing and to be on the set today was just beyond.”
The revival season of Roseanne will air on ABC some time in 2018.