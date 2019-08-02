‘OITNB’ Season 7: Fan-Favorite Character Returns, and Viewers Have Feelings About It

Orange Is The New Black Season 7 recently debuted on Netflix, with a fan-favorite character making a brief return, and viewers have been having feelings about it. The final season of the hit dramedy is full of shocks, surprises, and twists throughout, with many past characters turning up in various capacities. However, one in particular got fans emotional.

Warning: Spoilers for Orange Is the New Black Season 7 are ahead!

None other than the beloved Poussey Washington — played by Samira Wiley — turned up in flashback scene during the final season.

me as soon as that flashback w poussey came on @OITNB pic.twitter.com/sWikTbHqGn — asia🌛👽 (@dASIAA__vu) July 27, 2019

“OH MY GODDD POUSSEY MY SWEET BABYGIRL I MISSED UR PRETTY LITTLE FACE IM SO HEARTBROKEN IM IN TEARSS LOOK AT HER,” one fan tweeted after seeing the scene.

“Poussey was a f—ing Woman and seeing her just a couple minutes broke my heart even more than when we saw her die,” another watcher wrote.

I personally feel that this show single-handedly changed television, and we should all be eternally grateful. Also…it gave us Poussey Washington and that, in itself, is a gift to the entire world ❤️ #OITNB End of thread. Thanks for coming to my TED talk. pic.twitter.com/zABTMAHZqr — Courtney Marabella (@CourtMarabella) July 26, 2019

“I was 100% not ready to see Poussey show up on my screen in OITNB ep. 12,” someone else commented.

“I literally got goosebumps and started bawling my eyes out, when Poussey showed up on the screen,” one other user said.

This moment in the last season of #OITNB made me so happy yet so heartbroken. Poussey Washington ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bIGyRuwBF7 — Krystal Garcia (@Krystal2036) July 30, 2019

Additionally, the producers of OITNB created the Poussey Washington Fund, which will help to support organizations that work in criminal reform. A fictional version of the fund appears in the final season of the show.

“I need all of Maritza and Flaca’s help today after finishing [Orange Is the New Black]! Should’ve been a “Don’t watch after applying mascara” warning! Thanks to the cast for the laughs and tears, but most of all for giving voice to so many real women’s issues. Donating to the Poussey fund now!

Orange Is The New Black has announced The Poussey Washington Fund: an initiative that will support pre-existing non-profit advocacy groups that focus on criminal justice reform, protecting immigrants’ rights & supporting women who have been affected by it https://t.co/x5MsKhnxDO pic.twitter.com/l9enhJLGgA — Netflix US (@netflix) July 25, 2019

All seven seasons of Orange is the New Black are now streaming on Netflix.