‘OITNB’ Actress Diane Guerrero Makes Her ‘Superior Donuts’ Debut on Monday Night’s Episode

Orange Is The New Black star Diane Guerrero makes her debut on CBS’ Superior Donuts tonight. She plays Sofia on the sitcom.

The second season premiere episode is called “What The Truck?” Arthur (Judd Hirsch) realizes that his donut shop is in trouble when he sees Sofia park her organic food truck right in front of the shop. Unfortunately, it’s a big hit with Arthur’s customers.

Sofia also catches the eye of Franco (Jermaine Flower), who is studying for his SATs. He’s still hoping to go to college and goes missing just when Arthur needs him to come up with another great idea.

Guerrero is best known to television audiences as Maritza Ramos on Orange Is The New Black and as Lina Santillan on Jane The Virgin. It is still not clear if Guerrero will return to OITNB, since she is also working on a CBS drama about immigration. Guerrero is also making the film Killerman with Liam Hemmsworth.

Guerrero is also an advocate for immigration reform and published a memoir, In The Country We Love: My Family Divided. Her parents were deported to Colombia when she was 14 years old.

“I realize the issues are complicated. But it’s not just in the interest of immigrants to fix the system: It’s in the interest of all Americans,” Guerrero wrote in The Los Angeles Times in 2014. “Children who grow up separated from their families often end up in foster care, or worse, in the juvenile justice system despite having parents who love them and would like to be able to care for them.”

Superior Donuts is based on the Tracy Letts play of the same name. The series also stars Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jabroni and Rell Battle. New episodes air at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS starting tonight.