NSYNC Singer Lance Bass to Guest Star on ABC Comedy ‘Single Parents’

*NSYNC member Lance Bass is preparing for a guest appearance on ABC’s Single Parents. The singer recently premiered the Lou Pearlman documentary Boy Band Con at SXSW and is following it up with a guest spot on the ABC comedy alongside SNL alum Taran Killam and Gossip Girl‘s Leighton Meester.

Bass will play a fictional version of himself on the episode according to the exclusive report at Entertainment Tonight. He will be the director of the “most sought-after sleepaway camp in all of America” called Lance Bass Space Camp, with a focus on space education and a dash of performing arts.

The *NSYNC member spoke with ET on set and opened up about the inspiration behind the fictional take.

“I thought that was hilarious and I was very down to play that role,” Bass told ET adding that he’s “used to playing myself.”

The camp is a reference to the singer’s scuttled plans to travel to space on a Russian shuttle to the International Space Station back in 2002.

“I guess it’s a really good joke when you put Lance Bass and space together because it works,” He tells ET. “Every day I think about going to space. I’ve trained, I’m certified and so if I ever got that mission I could go on, I’d be very happy.”

Bass claimed that there were still plans for him to go to space back in 2016, noting that in the next five to 10 years he’d be able to take on a mission.

As for his experience on the set of Single Parents, Bass was full of praise for his young co-stars.

“These kids are so amazing and I’m a stickler for kid actors too. And this show has the best kid actors,” Bass shared with ET. He also added that working with the kids “inspires” him to have a family.

“We’re very close, very close. We’re on donor No. 7 right now. I think that might be a record but we’re getting there,” the *NSYNC singer admitted to ET. “It’s super exciting. It’s taken so long that sometimes it doesn’t feel real, bit knowing that we’re so close…it’s scary but exciting at the same time. We’re just gonna go with the flow.”

Bass is not the only guest start to drop in on Single Parents in its freshman season. Killam’s fellow SNL cast member Vanessa Bayer appeared as his ex-wife, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison appeared as himself in a recent episode, and Meester’s husband Adam Brody is set to appear in the show’s season finale.

Single Parents airs on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.