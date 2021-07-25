Norman Reedus Wants to Play This Iconic Marvel Character

✖

Norman Reedus wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he has a character in mind. The Walking Dead star is often at the center of fan casts and speculation for Ghost Rider, and Reedus, who is a motorcycle enthusiast is onboard. "The Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it," Reedus said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com ahead of The Walking Dead's Comic-Con panel on Saturday. "I want to play Ghost Rider."

Reedus also jumped at the idea of reuniting with former Walking Dead costar Jon Bernthal, who starred in the Netflix adaptation of The Punisher, saying the possibility would be"so fun... That would be great. So, I don't know, call somebody, make that happen. I want to do it." He continued, saying "I want a fire skull. I want my face to turn into a fire skull and whip a chain around. That would be great."

Ghost Rider is Johnny Blaze, a stunt motorcyclist who merges with the demon Zarathos to become the Spirit of Vengeance, hunting down Marvel's supernatural threats on his Hell Cycle. Nicholas Cage played the character in 2007's Ghost Rider and 2011's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, but many are hoping to see the character rebooted into the MCU. "I got 12 [motorcycles]. I'd just pick one," Reedus said. "I'll do it, yeah."

ComicBook.com points out that Reedus would hardly be the first actor from The Walking Dead (should he get the gig) to make their way into the MCU, following in the footsteps of Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Danai Gurira (Black Panther), Ross Marquand (Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), Cailey Fleming (Loki), and Lauren Ridloff (Eternals).

The Walking Dead will wrap up an eleven-season run in 2022, but fans won't be left without zombie content for long. Two spin-offs have been announced, one of which will focus on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride). "I didn't know the flagship show would end," Reedus told Entertainment Weekly. "The whole thing was we would take off and we'd come back and check-in and we would take off. So I didn't know that was going to happen. And to be honest, I was hoping that would never happen because, you know, that's the mothership. I'm scared to leave the mothership. That's scary new ground. I mean, I'm excited for the spin-off and I'm excited for the type of show it will be, but I didn't see that coming that. That kind of came out of nowhere."