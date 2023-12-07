Norman Lear Special Set to Honor Late TV Icon After Death at 101

'Norman Lear: A Life on Television,' airing on Dec. 8 on CBS, will include new and never-before-seen interviews with the late producer and stars from some of his most beloved shows.

Just days after the death of legendary TV producer Norman Lear, CBS is airing a special in celebration of his life and career. ET reports that they will be presenting the one-hour special, Norman Lear: A Life on Television this Friday, Dec. 8 on the network. With new and never-before-seen interviews from stars of some of his most beloved shows, the special will also have new footage from the outlet's interview with Lear after his 100th birthday in 2022.

Lear created and produced numerous TV shows throughout his career, most notably All in the Family, One Day at a Time, and The Jeffersons. New interviews with Good Times star Jimmie Walker and One Day at a Time's Mackenzie Phillips will be shown, among others. Due to the airing of Norman Lear: A Life on Television, a new episode of The Price is Right at Night has been pushed back but will still premiere the following Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

The six-time Emmy winner passed away of natural causes at his LA home on Dec. 5 at 101, his publicist confirmed to Variety. He stayed pretty busy up until his death, having most recently executive produced the film I Got a Monster. According to IMDb, Lear had a whopping 16 projects in development, all as an executive producer.

"Norman lived a life in awe of the world around him," Lear's official Instagram account stated. "He marveled at his cup of coffee every morning, the shape of the tree outside his window, and the sounds of beautiful music. But it was people-those he just met and those he knew for decades-who kept his mind and heart forever young. We celebrate his legacy and reflect on the next chapter of life without him, we would like to thank everyone for all the love and support."

Fans will want to tune in to Norman Lear: A Life on Television on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be a great way to honor and celebrate Lear and the impact he made on television, that will surely continue for years to come. There's a good chance that if you can't watch it when it premieres, that it will air again. So make sure to keep an eye out for any other airings of the special, or at the very least, watch some of Lear's shows, which are streaming on various platforms.