‘Modern Family’ Star Nolan Gould Is ‘100 Percent on Board’ for Spinoff Series (Exclusive)

In just a few weeks, ABC‘s beloved multi award-winning series, Modern Family will be preparing for its swan song this September. But while the cast is getting ready to bid farewell to the popular mockumentary-style sitcom, Nolan Gould, best known for playing Luke Dunphy on the show, is open to the possibility of a spinoff or reboot from the network.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com to chat about his latest roles in the indie film, Yes and the James Franco-produced, Camp, the 20-year-old actor admits he’d be up for a second helping of the series in the same vein as Black-ish with Grown-ish and The Goldbergs with Schooled if it was in the cards at ABC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m one hundred percent on board for a spinoff or a reboot or anything,” Gould told PopCulture.com most happily. “I love this show, and honestly I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life.”

Evidently humbled by his time with the show, cast, crew and writers over the span of a little more than 10 years, Gould admits he is “lucky” to have played a character loved by audiences.

“We get to spend time and work with people that we love,” Gould said. “There are some actors that are really in it for the craft of acting and they want to expand their horizons and work on as many projects as possible — try as many different things, and I guess I was that way until I got on a show that was so perfect that there’s not real reason to leave.”

Gould goes on to sing his Modern Family cast’s praises, revealing that they all treat each other like real family off-screen and even hang out when they’re not shooting the series.

“I just got a text from Ty Burrell the other day — we went white water rafting down the Grand Canyon this summer [and] had just been camping the past few weeks, and so he texted me to let me know he was thinking of me, and how much he misses our time at the Grand Canyon together and how he’s looking forward to our time again in the future, and I was like ‘oh my God this is nicer than anything my parents have ever said to me,’” he laughed, adding how jokes aside, the two units are “special in their own ways.”

As Gould and the cast prepare to shoot the first episodes of Season 11, the young star is gearing up for a “super dark” and “edgy” role in the independent film, Yes as it hits the film festival circuits.

“It’s a little bit controversial,” he admits of his role in the film based on Tim Realbuto’s critically acclaimed off-Broadway play that tells the story of a washed up child star, who decides to mentor a 17-year-old.

“It’s super different from what people know me from with Modern Family, which is why I took an interest and really loved the script,” he said. “And actually having worked with the director before, I just wanted to give people a chance who watch the show to see that I can do different things.”

With a premise that hits on early stardom similar to Gould’s own life starting out with the ABC series at the tender age of 10 years old, he reveals he has had his fair share of mentors over the years since starting on the show in 2009.

“I’ve been mentored by a lot of people throughout the years and sometimes it’s not been concrete like ‘Hey, you’re my mentor, train me!’” he admits. “I’ve just looked up to a lot of really great actors throughout the years who have helped me grow my ability to act, but also just as a person.”

Gould adds that his TV parents have played a big role in helping and “looking out” for him both mentally and emotionally, like on-screen mom, Julie Bowen.

“[The older cast] just knew I’m a kid on the set, they were always watching out for me and making sure I wasn’t getting into trouble and that I was happy and that I was actually enjoying acting and making it fun for me,” he shares. “My TV grandpa [Ed O’Neill] is just constantly giving me life advice and then one of my best friends, whom I met doing movies has really become a mentor to me, too.”

While the movie is heading through film festival circuits this year, Gould is “really excited for the world to see it” and getting ready for his next — a coming of age story set against the backdrop of summer camp and produced by James Franco.

“It’s like a Jewish retreat and it’s pretty funny with James Franco, Joey King; and with James Franco, it’s all that humor,” he discloses. “There’s some edgy things, it’s a little bit raunchy. It’s a really good, feel good, coming of age story.”

With plenty of opportunities ahead for the New York native, Gould is looking forward to the future and remainder of Modern Family when it kicks off this fall, as he admits he’s happy to be bringing “one more season of laughs” to fans.

Modern Family will return for Season 11 on ABC, Sept. 25. Check your local listings.

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more with Nolan Gould and what fans can expect from Season 11 of Modern Family.