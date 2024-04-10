'No One Is Quite Safe': 'NCIS' Star Sean Murray Shares Interesting Remark About McGee's Fate

While NCIS was just renewed for Season 22, there is no telling how much longer Sean Murray will be on the show. The actor joined the long-running procedural back in the first season as Timothy McGee. He grew from probie to Special Agent to now Senior Field Agent and is the longest-lasting cast member on the series. Although there is no indication that McGee has plans to quit the team any time soon, Murray tells People that "no one is quite safe" even after 21 seasons.

"I think we learned this with things that have happened on the show over the years… No one is quite safe," Murray explained. "Obviously, been here 21 years, [I] have enjoyed, immensely, being a part of this show and continue to be incredibly grateful to be a part of this show, but you never know what's going to happen."

Since NCIS has been on for 21 seasons, many stars have come and gone from the series over the years. Murray has been one of the few constants, and even after Mark Harmon's exit at the beginning of Season 19, it would really be hard to watch NCIS without McGee. NCIS is definitely unpredictable, especially when it comes to character exits or deaths. McGee seems safe for now, but he is right when he said you never know what's going to happen.

Luckily, Murray did say that no one is "itching to go elsewhere at the moment" so it's very unlikely there will be any casting changes, at least for now. Of course, that doesn't mean that nothing's going to happen, but fans may just want to focus on the present rather than the future for now, especially since there's another season in the works later this year. There is much more story to tell for McGee and everyone else.

Meanwhile, as Sean Murray keeps everyone on his toes about McGee's future, at least he's around to see the NCIS franchise hit a whopping 1,000 episodes. The big milestone will be airing this Monday on NCIS, with ties to previous characters, familiar faces popping up, and so much more. It's going to be a roller coaster that fans won't want to miss, and there is no telling what all will go down. Tune in this Monday, Apr. 15 at 9 p.m. ET to see what happens in the 1,000th episode of the franchise.