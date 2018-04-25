‘Double Dare’ Getting Revived by Nickelodeon

Lovers of all things nostalgia and Nickelodeon, rejoice. The network is bringing back its iconic game show Double Dare, with 40 new episodes to premiere this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The network says that the revival will “feature appearances from blasts from the past, longtime Double Dare fans and stars from today” to be announced at a later date.

The show, which became a hit when it premiered in 1986, features two teams competing to win prizes buy answering trivia questions, completing physically challenging stunts and ultimately completing an obstacle course that consist of a human hamster wheel, gigantic mouth, wringer and the Double Dare nose.

Billed as the network’s longest-running game show, Double Dare aired from 1986-1993 with various iterations having aired since in syndication, including a Nick at Nite Double Dare Reunion Special from 2016 that celebrated the show’s 30th anniversary.

There’s no word on whether Marc Summers, the original host of the iconic show, will reprise his role.

Like many networks, Nickelodeon is in the midst of looking into reviving several old successful series, like Clarissa Explains It All (with original star Melissa Joan Hart and series creator Mitchell Kriegman) as well as Blue’s Clues, which received a 20-episode order.

Although discussions for a Clarissa reboot are still reportedly in early stages, the show would take a page out of Fuller House‘s book, with Hart reprising her role as Clarissa Darling — but this time, she’d play the mother of the family. The actress, who would also executive produce, has not yet signed a deal.

Meanwhile, WWE champion John Cena appeared to audition for Steve, the host of Blue’s Clues. A tweet from entertainment reporter Jason Lynch showed Cena dressed in Steve’s long-sleeved striped polo shirt went viral last month, but the get-up was just a joke for buyers.